Arena Holdings is looking for a native content producer

Are you an experienced writer with strong editing skills and the creativity and versatility to produce quality sponsored content on a wide range of topics? This is your chance to join the small but dynamic native content team at Arena Holdings, one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers.

It owns iconic news titles including Sowetan, the Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, and Daily Dispatch; a magazine division; and digital platforms in the form of TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE.

It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets – Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures.

A home to Africa’s longest-running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music, Arena also has a significant interest in Content Connect Africa – a leading Pan-African digital distribution company.

Main responsibilities:

• Work closely with the group sponsored/native content editor and Arena’s sales teams to fulfil briefs for native content campaigns on behalf of the company’s advertising clients, both external and internal.

• Take ownership of native content campaigns from start to finish, ensuring all deadlines are met. This includes, but is not limited to:

Writing copy for sponsored articles, videos, podcasts and social media posts;

Editing/rewriting copy supplied by advertising clients to strengthen it and ensure it’s in line with the relevant Arena brand’s editorial style and tone;

Uploading content to various Arena brands’ websites and sourcing appropriate stock photos when necessary;

Obtaining client approval (sign-off) for finished content prior to publication;

Publishing approved content on various Arena brands’ websites; and

Promoting native articles by posting, scheduling and boosting posts on various Arena brands’ social media platforms, such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

Manage the content marketing department on occasions when the group sponsored/native content editor is unavailable.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/diploma in journalism, communications, marketing or a related field.

Three to five years’ experience in copywriting, content production or a related field, preferably in a fast-paced newsroom or agency setting.

Content marketing experience is advantageous.

Skills & Attributes

Strong English-language writing and editing skills and proof thereof.

Strong organisational and project management skills with a fine eye for detail.

Self-motivated team player able to work independently and within a cross-functional team.

“Make it work” attitude and the ability to work under pressure in a deadline-driven environment.

Open to feedback with the confidence to know how and when to defend writing/editing choices.

Highly computer literate.

Working knowledge of social media platforms and associated scheduling and advertising tools (e.g. Meta Ads Manager).

Familiarity working with content management systems.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application. Closing date: 11 November 2025

