Maifadi makes waves in the cleaning products sector

Keabetswe Edward Maifadi, 24, has started his own business and it is flourishing.

Keabetswe Edward Maifadi, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Klipgat near Mabopane is proving that success doesn’t need to come from big cities or fancy offices.

From his home in Tshwane, Maifadi has built Klipcity Holdings, a growing business brand that reflects his drive, creativity, and belief in local potential.

Klipcity Holdings is made up of three divisions: Klipcity Tours, which organises trips; Klipcity Courier Logistics, which provides courier services between Gauteng, the North West and Limpopo. The third one is Klipcity Chemicals, a fast-rising cleaning product manufacturer supplying schools and organisations.

I want Klipcity to stand as proof that you can, that you can build something great, even from a small corner of the world. — Keabetswe Edward Maifadi, Klipcity Holdings owner

Maifadi’s entrepreneurial journey took shape in 2024.

“I was learning how to make perfumes, and while researching, I came across information about making chemicals, and that’s where it all began,” he said.

“We use cleaning chemicals every day, but for schools and organisations, it’s not easy to get the big brands in bulk, like 25l. That’s when I decided to create my own brand that could meet that need.”

With no formal training, Maifadi became a self-taught chemical manufacturer. He bought an eBook, experimented through trial and error, and did extensive research until he perfected his formulas.

However, his first batch did not go according to plan, which was a learning curve for him.

“My first batch had all sorts of problems. Some bottles had too much foam, others had none, but I kept going until I mastered it. It took months for me to master quality control of my raw materials,” said Maifadi.

While he said starting wasn’t difficult, he does admit sustaining growth was one of the most difficult things.

“The real challenge came when I began getting purchase orders from schools but didn’t have enough funds to produce the stock. I have learnt to make it work; my businesses fund each other,” he said.

Operating from home, Maifadi markets his products mainly through social media platforms and word of mouth. His affordable, high-quality cleaning products have become popular among schools and organisations.

Looking ahead, he plans to open a store in Soshanguve and expand his supply to local tuckshops.

The name Klipcity holds a special meaning for him, as it reflects on the roots of his hometown.

“Many young people from places like mine think they can’t make it. I want Klipcity to stand as proof that you can, that you can build something great, even from a small corner of the world,” said Maifadi.

Sowetan