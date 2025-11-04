Township ballet academy empowers young dancers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soccer, skipping rope and diketo (playing stones) are some of the activities that children from townships are exposed to, however, Mbalenhle Mkhatshwa wants that to change by adding ballet and contemporary dancing to the mix.

The 20-year-old from Winnie Mandela section in Tembisa is the founder of Mballet Dancing Academy, a ballet school that teaches three to 16-year-old children the art of ballet and contemporary dancing as well as help them discover confidence, discipline, and creativity through dance.

Tembisa ballet dance academy (Supplied)

“Our goal is to bring ballet, a form that’s often seen as out of reach, into our township and make it a space of hope and growth for children,” she told Sowetan.

Our goal is to bring ballet, a form that’s often seen as out of reach, into our township and make it a space of hope and growth for children — Mbalenhle Mkhatshwa

Mkhatshwa’s dance studio was inspired by her own journey with ballet dancing, which started at the age of five. She found herself having to travel from Tembisa to Sandton just to attend classes.

“Growing up, my mother took me to ballet classes all the time. When I was dancing, I realised that many of the dancers around me were privileged; some had never even seen what a township looked like. I was often the only black student, travelling long distances just to attend class.

Tembisa ballet dance academy (supplied)

In my own community, I would often share what I learnt, not even realising at the time that I was already teaching."

Over time, her passion grew stronger, and she sold her first car to build the studio.

Together with her mom and two employees, Mkhatshwa has helped many young girls hone their craft, with her under-7 team recently winning first place at the World Lyrical Dance Federation SA.

“I want to see my children performing on international stages and appearing on big screens. One of my students even dreams of becoming an actress and a ballerina, and I see it all as possible.

Tembisa ballet dance academy (Supplied)

I want these children to be remembered for their greatness and their talent. I also hope to expand Mballet into other townships,” she said about her ballerinas whom she shares a special bond with.

While the studio has gained popularity, Mkhatshwa reveals that a lack of resources, equipment, and funding remains one of her biggest challenges.

“Travelling to competitions and making sure the children have what they need (even food) is never easy. But we do what we can with what we have. We reuse costumes, share where we can, and keep the focus on the children and their progress,” she said.

To keep ballet dancing accessible and engaging for children from diverse backgrounds, Mkhatshwa finds creative ways to make the music fun for her learners.

Tembisa ballet dance academy (Supplied)

“Many of my students love the dance style of amapiano, and they enjoy freestyling to it. I don’t box them into a ballet syllabus they can’t connect with. Instead, we find ways to blend ballet with instrumental amapiano music,” she said.

For those who wish to break boundaries, Mkhatshwa advises that they just “start”.

“Start with what you have, where you are. Don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Be passionate, stay consistent, and remember your why.”

Sowetan