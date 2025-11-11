Bringing dignity to schoolyards from the ground up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshililo Ramurembiwa has always believed that confidence begins from the ground up, quite literally.

For the 45-year-old, a sturdy pair of school shoes is not just a uniform item; it is a symbol of dignity, belonging, and the will to keep moving forward.

This is the belief that gave birth to his brand Sgelar, a proudly SA brand producing premium school shoes, bags, and socks designed to last longer than a single school term.

“We at Sgelar ensure that the school shoes are good quality that can last up to three years. Mostly, parents have to buy school shoes for their children every year, or some, after every term.

“But my business invests in strong materials and you can change the sole of the shoes whenever there is a need but the other part of the shoe does not damage easily,” said Ramurembiwa who hails from from Vleifontein in Venda.

The name Sgelar, drawn from township slang for “school”, captures both its roots and its purpose: to make education look and feel good.

“When I started my business early this year, I wanted to create something that’s more than just a shoe. For many kids, a strong pair of shoes represents so much more.

“I come from a background where school shoes were our transport because we walked miles to school, where also it was soccer boots for some, and sometimes the only new thing they owned all year,” he said.

Ramurembiwa’s entrepreneurial journey began in childhood.

He laughed as he recalled the moment his parents stopped giving him pocket money, because this turning point pushed him into hustling early.

That self-starter attitude followed him into adulthood, through a career in finance and marketing and eventually back to his true calling: creating something that could outlive trends and seasons.

Before Sgelar, he tried his hand at several ventures, including a socks line called Cocktails of Socks and a barbershop.

“I’ve always been business-minded because at only 13 years old, I used to give men in Venda haircuts. Even when things failed, I knew it was part of learning. Every setback prepared me for Sgelar.”

“If a child wears a strong, comfortable shoe, they stand taller. They don’t have to worry about being teased for torn shoes or feeling less than others. That matters,” said Ramurembiwa.

From his base in Johannesburg, he leads a small but passionate team overseeing design, production, and marketing. Each shoe concept is developed in collaboration with local designers and manufacturers, ensuring the final product looks and feels proudly African.

He has described the response he receives from clients as “mind-blowing”. He said Sgelar’s recent online store launch saw such a surge in orders that the website crashed within two days.

“That was the moment I realised people really believe in us. Parents are supportive because they see the value, and kids love the look.”

His long-term vision is to have container shops in every township, offering shoes, uniforms, and stationery all in one convenient stop.

“I want Sgelar to be the first school brand you find in a mall or at the corner of your street. A brand that belongs to the people. This is more than business. It’s about restoring dignity through something as simple as a shoe,” he said.

For Ramurembiwa, Sgelar is not just footwear. He said it’s a movement, one step, one pupil, one dream at a time.

