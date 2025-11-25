Nene turns fire warden passion to business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Lungani Nene founded Spot-On Fire Controls in 2015, his goal was simple – to protect lives and property from the devastating effects of fire.

A KwaZulu-Natal-based company, Spot-On Fire Controls is approved by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and complies with South African National Standards (SANS) 1475, which govern the technical and administrative standards for fire extinguishers, hydrants, and hoses.

Sometimes the knowledge you gain from work experience doesn’t really apply when starting a small business. — Lungani Nene, Spot-On Fire Controls founder

“The business was founded... based on my experience as a fire warden while I worked as a business development manager at FNB in Gauteng. I was often nominated to attend those trainings, and that is when I developed an interest in the field. I started researching more about it, and that was when I decided to start my own company,” he said.

Spot-On Fire Controls provides a comprehensive range of services including the design, installation, and commissioning of new fire protection systems; scheduled maintenance of essential safety equipment; monthly servicing of installed items; and 24-hour site safety audits with a one-hour emergency response time. Beyond equipment, the company also focuses on capacity building, offering courses in basic firefighting, first aid, health and safety, and incident investigation.

“Part of ensuring safety in the workplace is equipping workers to prevent and manage fire outbreaks that could lead to damage, injuries, or loss of life. That’s why we also offer training – to make sure people are prepared.”

Nene’s journey was far from smooth.

“[It] has been rocky. Just like in any other business, you will have those moments, but it helped me a lot to have key partners such as the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa), who provided non-financial support as well as branding and marketing material.”

He said entrepreneurship requires a complete mindset shift. “Sometimes the knowledge you gain from work experience doesn’t really apply when starting a small business.

“You have to set up your own systems and processes that are relevant to your industry so you can operate effectively. We try to go out and network as much as possible.”

In 2021, Spot-On Fire Controls suffered a major setback when it was looted during the civil unrest that swept through KZN and Gauteng.

“We lost all our equipment, including tools and computers, when people broke into our workshop. We had to start from scratch,” Nene said.

Help arrived through the Business Recovery Support Package (BRP) – a department of small business development initiative implemented with the then Small Enterprise Finance Agency.

Today, Spot-On Fire Controls employs 15 people and continues to grow its presence in the industry. Nene credits much of his resilience to continuous learning and family support.

Looking ahead, his vision is ambitious yet grounded.

“Our short- and long-term goals include securing major clients such as government departments, agencies and Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed companies,” Nene said.

Some of the business’s aspirations include opening a branch in Gauteng and eventually expanding across the country.

“We want to have branches nationwide and be able to create jobs in the process,” Nene said. – Vuk’uzenzele