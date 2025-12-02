Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The flavour fusionist adds that what is funny now is that after people have tasted and used her spices in their cooking, they come back to praise the product.

After facing setbacks in the job market, 23-year-old Ntombi Shongwe decided to carve her own path.

Today, she runs Twiggy’s Spices and Herbs, bringing fresh flavours straight from Matlosana in the North West. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2020, just after finishing matric.

“Since completing Grade 12 in 2020, I haven’t worked for anyone else. I tried it, but it didn’t go well, so I thought I should try to make an income for myself. I believed that selling spices would be a good business”, she explains.

Young entrepreneur spices up SA’s culinary scene (Supplied)

“People love spices in South Africa; every household uses them. The biggest challenge I currently face is that people don’t trust me or the quality of my product.”

Shongwe’s belief in the product never wavered, and she remains confident in its distinctive taste, with all the spices mixed by hand.

“The uniqueness of my spices comes from how I mix them and the ingredients I use. I make sure that every spice has herbs, not just salt or other additives. I combine the ingredients and package the spices myself … they are all hand-mixed,” Shongwe said.

The uniqueness of my spices comes from how I mix them and the ingredients I use. I make sure that every spice has herbs, not just salt or other additives. — Ntombi Shongwe

The business has now grown to the point where she no longer has to go door-to-door, and she employs two people.

“Right now, I have distributors in South Africa who order from me, buy at stock price, and then re-sell the spices to make a profit. This is the business model I have always wanted. However, I’m still on a journey of learning and growing my business.”

Shongwe concluded by saying that for others out there, if they have an idea, they should just execute it, as there will never be a right or perfect time to start a business, and urged them to start now to achieve their dreams. - Vuk’uzenzele