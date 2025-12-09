Bursary opportunities open for aspiring artists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NAC entries close on Friday December 19, with outcomes expected on January 30 2026.

Arts and heritage practitioners have 10 days left to apply for a bursary for next year from the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) and just over a month for a bursary from the department of sport, arts and culture.

The NAC’s individual postgraduate local bursary programme is offering significant support to students pursuing advanced studies in the arts and heritage fields.

Aimed at strengthening the country’s creative industries, the programme supports academically strong postgraduate students enrolled at accredited South African institutions.

Eligible disciplines include theatre, dance, crafts, literature, multidisciplinary arts, music, visual arts, cultural policy, and arts and culture administration.

Academic performance remains a key consideration, with a minimum average of 65% required.

Applicants who achieved 65% may be considered under exceptional circumstances, although the NAC stresses this does not create a precedent. Preference will be given to students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with the council’s transformation goals.

While the bursary primarily covers tuition fees, funding may be redirected to accommodation, study materials, travel or research costs where tuition is partially funded elsewhere.

Beneficiaries must maintain satisfactory academic performance and, on completing their studies, give back to their communities through workshops, mentoring, outreach initiatives or capacity-building activities.

In parallel, the department has opened applications for its heritage bursary programme, which supports both undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing heritage-related qualifications at institutions accredited by the department of higher education and training. Applications close on January 31 2026.

The programme is open to South African citizens under 40 who meet the minimum academic threshold of 65%. Students must be registered full-time and those who already receive other bursaries will not qualify.

The bursary, valued at up to R110,000 per student, covers tuition, books, electronic devices (up to R10,000) and, where applicable, accommodation, meals and transport.

Eligible fields include archaeology, anthropology, heritage and museum studies, palaeontology, Indigenous Knowledge Systems, archives and records management, conservation, geography and geomatic sciences, and digitisation of heritage resources.

A limited number of students may also receive support for international studies in specialised heritage disciplines.

For more information about the NAC bursary programme, visit www.nac.org.za and enquiries regarding the DSAC heritage bursary may be directed to Ms Reinette Stander at reinettes@dsac.gov.za or Mr Maano Muhadi at (012) 441-3622 / maanom@dsac.gov.za

To apply for the department of sport, arts & culture heritage bursary, visit www.dsac.gov.za