Students turned innovators power SA

Arion Power is rapidly establishing itself as one of SA’s most dynamic young manufacturers in the renewable energy and backup power sector.

Founded in 2020 by University of Cape Town postgraduate students Brian Gadisi and Alan Gie, and later joined by Thembalethu Hadebe, the company evolved from a student assignment into a fully fledged manufacturer of lithium and phosphate energy storage systems for homes, businesses, and industrial operations.

For co-founder and director Brian Gadisi, now 27, the company’s beginnings were unexpected. What started as a compulsory academic project soon took on a life of its own.

“The product was planned, but the business wasn’t,” he said. “This was meant to be a school project. We were supposed to produce a report at the end of the year, submit it, and move on with our lives, but it ended up giving birth to this business.”

The assignment came at a time when students across the country were struggling to stay online during the covid-19 lockdowns and prolonged load shedding.

“During my honours degree, one of our projects was to develop a business idea. My two colleagues and I came up with a solution for WiFi access for students, because it was during load shedding and the covid-19 lockdown,” he said.

Originally, five students took part, but three moved on after the assignment concluded, leaving Gadisi and Gie to commercialise the concept.

Arion Power’s first product was a compact uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device designed to power essential low-voltage equipment during power cuts.

“We started by manufacturing UPS devices, primarily the Wibox, which is a backup battery system for low-direct-current items, such as WiFi routers, to charge phones and keep low-voltage lights on during load shedding,” Gadisi said.

The early success demonstrated demand but also highlighted a broader opportunity.

As the company gained momentum, it shifted focus to producing more advanced systems in-house.

“We have since pivoted to lithium and phosphate batteries, which are key components of most of our products,” Gadisi said.

“We manufacture lithium and phosphate batteries, pack the cells, produce the smart battery management system ourselves, and have the capability to stack batteries into large-scale applications. We also design full backup systems for commercial and industrial use — think farms, shops, mining shafts, and sometimes schools.”

Manufacturing takes place in Cape Town, where the business now has three executives and 17 full-time employees.

YES programme helps expand business

The Youth Employment Service (YES) programme has played a vital role in expanding the company’s talent pool.

“We have received substantial support from organisations such as the YES programme to create employment opportunities and internships,” Gadisi said. “Many of our former interns have been retained and are now full-time team members.”

YES is a presidential programme that helps young South Africans gain work experience by placing them in jobs and training opportunities.

Financing the company’s growth was challenging and required considerable determination.

The company later secured three rounds of support from the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, all fully amortised, and most recently completed its first equity partnership with a private mentor.

Today, Arion Power produces a wide range of solutions, including lithium-iron phosphate storage systems, Wibox units, laptop power banks, inverter systems, portable power stations, business continuity packages, and hybrid or off-grid solar solutions.