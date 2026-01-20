Tech firm recognised for its software that links capability with practical

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Muhle Ndwalane’s love for all things technology has not only helped build Asante Solutions but has also enabled him to create 15 jobs.

“My business started as a small creative digital agency. It has evolved into a full marketing technology company that develops digital products to help clients streamline their operations and automate their sales and marketing workflows.

“We have a team of 15 people responsible for serving our clients across South Africa. Our main office is in Durban, with a new office in Johannesburg.”

Ndwalane started Asante Solutions out of a passion for leveraging digital tools and technology to unlock growth for businesses and organisations.

From branding and marketing to analytics and customer relationship management systems, Asante helps clients drive digital transformation with an African perspective.

Asante Solutions recently received recognition at the KwaZulu-Natal Digital Transformation Summit, one of the province’s leading platforms for showcasing digital innovation.

The company received recognition for its Asante PowerCRM platform, which is designed to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) streamline operations, strengthen customer relationships, track sales, automate routine tasks and improve service delivery.

This year’s Digital Startup Competition drew a strong field of innovators showcasing tools designed to support economic development. Asante PowerCRM stood out for combining advanced capability with practical, locally grounded solutions.

The platform’s purpose aligns closely with KwaZulu-Natal’s digital transformation ambitions, as outlined by premier Thami Ntuli during the summit.

Ntuli emphasised the province’s future lies in embracing secure, future-ready and trusted digital technologies. He said data has become a central driver of economic growth, shaping innovation, job creation and social progress.

“Digital transformation is not a luxury; it is a developmental necessity that must be rooted in ethics, inclusion and accountability,” Ntuli said.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ndwalane said the recognition of Asante PowerCRM reinforces the need for digital transformation that benefits businesses across the spectrum.

He said SA cannot progress towards an inclusive digital economy if advanced technologies are accessible to a limited group while many SMEs remain constrained by cost, infrastructure gaps or inadequate support.

“We’ve invested a lot of time to ensure Asante PowerCRM is more than another piece of software. It’s an enabler of business growth for SMEs, empowering people to do more with technology,” he said.