Empowering the youth through skills

In a community where youth unemployment and practical skills are urgently needed, the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) Youth Build artisan development programme has become a lifeline for young people seeking direction, stability, and opportunity.

For many, the programme is not only a training ground but a turning point.

Zabrian Pieterse,35,, one of the trainees who completed the bricklaying course, said the initiative helped her break away from a cycle of alcohol and drug abuse.

“I fell pregnant at an early age and had to leave school. Later in life, I was faced with drug and alcohol challenges. I had to make a decision about where I wanted my life to go – joining this programme changed me,” said Pieterse.

Trainees such as Pieterse completed their studies at the Tjeka Training Centre in Randfontein, Johannesburg.

The initiative aims to empower young people on the West Rand with technical training, life skills, and exposure to opportunities in the artisan sector.

Launched during Youth Month in June 2025, the Youth Build initiative is one of the NHBRC’s flagship empowerment programme. It introduces participants to the construction industry through hands-on training, mentorship, and practical exposure.

Young people are equipped with technical skills such as bricklaying, plastering, and building regulations, as well as life skills and entrepreneurial development. Through short courses and business incubation, the programme ensures trainees are prepared for sustainable careers or to start their own enterprises.

For Pieterse and many others, the goal now is to venture into business. Another graduate, Jaimie Xavier, aspires to open his own bricklaying company.

“This programme has impacted my goals and my future. I have applied for a National Youth Development Agency grant and I’m awaiting feedback,” said Xavier.

For 31-year-old Fatima Ferris, the training has had a life-changing effect.

“I’m a single mother of two, and now I want to do something that will give my children a brighter future.”

Ferris hopes to become her own boss and eventually employ others. “I want people to benefit from what I’ve learned.”

Trainees recently celebrated their achievements during a graduation ceremony that marked the culmination of months of hard work and personal development.

For more information on the NHBRC Youth Build artisan development programme visit www.nhbrc.org.za - GCIS’s Vukuzenzele