Affordable cleaning solution emerges from Tshwane township

Every household deserves an affordable all-in-one cleaning solution, and Ronewa Musimanyana, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Ga-Rankuwa in Tshwane, is running with this notion.

Ronewa is the founder and director of Tshilidzi Brightens Cleaning Related, a business that manufactures and supplies cleaning products to households, schools and small businesses within and beyond his community.

The company was officially established and registered in 2024, marking the beginning of a bold entrepreneurial journey

Ronewa Musimanyana, founder and director of Tshilidzi Brightens Cleaning Related (Supplied)

“What inspired me to start this business is that I saw a gap in the market for locally-sourced cleaning products and that persuaded me to start something of my own,” said Musimanyana.

Growing up in a township where unemployment is high, Musimanyana refused to accept a limited future. He wanted not only to change his own life but also to make a meaningful impact in his community.

That vision led him to create a unique three-in-one multipurpose cleaning product — an affordable alternative to expensive, well-known brands.

“Many cleaning products are too pricey,” he explained. “I wanted to bring something practical and affordable to people in townships. With my product, there’s no need to buy three different products.”.

Musimanyana said finding a reliable manufacturer was a challenge, but did not stop his quest to penetrate the market. “Marketing my product was also a difficulty and still is, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming big,” said Musimanyana.

Today, Tshilidzi Brightens Cleaning Related products are sold in stores such as SuperSpar, Junimart in Hebron Mall, Total Morula Garage, and through other local channels. The business is also reaching a major milestone, the opening of its first physical retail store on February 11 in Ga-Rankuwa.

The journey has not been easy, but it has been deeply meaningful — building from limited resources, learning through trial and error, and creating something that serves the community while creating employment opportunities.

Musimanyana believes his story could encourage other young entrepreneurs who are trying to start and grow businesses in challenging environments.

