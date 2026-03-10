Moulding success one brick at a time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At just 25, Pfunzo Monica Chilate is steadily building a name for herself in Limpopo’s construction sector – one red mud brick at a time.

Chilate is the founder of Chilate Enterprises, a brick-making business based in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Although she officially started the company in 2018, the roots of the enterprise run much deeper.

“I started the business in 2018 but my father was making the bricks before that… My dad used to make them at home, but not to sell; it was just to build our house.”

The idea to turn a family skill into a commercial venture came when Chilate noticed unused potential on the family farm. Her father became her first mentor and remains a key pillar of support.

“My dad taught me the skill and I am currently working with him in the business. He has been helping me from the start,” she said.

While the business was launched in 2018, it only began gaining traction two years later.

“In 2020 we started to experience growth, which came after some of our clients showcased our work on Facebook. From that, I have received so many customers.”

Today, Chilate Enterprises employs 16 people who work in pairs. “Each team produces about 1,500 bricks a day.”

Despite the growth, 2026 has brought serious setbacks. Heavy rains and flooding in parts of Limpopo forced operations to shut down.

“Operations came to a standstill for about four weeks and we were unable to produce any bricks because of the rainfall. We had bricks that we had made but were not ready to be sold – those were all washed away.”

Provincial government preliminary assessments indicate that Limpopo may require close to R10bn for comprehensive recovery efforts following the recent floods.

Chilate said the business only resumed sales at the end of February.

Transport remains another major hurdle. “I don’t have my own truck, so I often lose big clients that are looking to support us. I rely on other people and it becomes expensive, and the clients then pull out. It is a challenge we are hoping to resolve in time.”

Although she has applied for grant funding without success, she remains optimistic. “We are hopeful because in a month we are able to sell about 100,000 bricks, so the market is there.”

Her long-term vision extends far beyond bricks. “We want to build a one-stop shop for people building their houses – from bricks, cement, lintels and everything else,” she concluded. - GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele