SendMePls app brings personalised delivery to SA

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Florence Maziko 28, of Somerset West is the Founding Director of SendMePls an all-in-one delivery App

Florence Maziko’s desire for tasks to be completed carefully, accurately, and with a personal touch gave birth to her SendMePls - an all-in-one delivery app.

She says hers is more than just a delivery platform but a comprehensive solution designed for user convenience by offering a range of services centralised in one place.

Maziko, 36, of Somerset West in the Western Cape, is a founding director of SendMePls. Her business was established in 2023 and her delivery app was officially launched in December 2025.

Maziko said SendMePls was born out of real life, and that’s what sparked her business idea.

“I remember thinking to myself... what if I could send someone to do anything the way I would have done it myself? Not just food delivery but picking up laundry, buying specific clothing items, collecting forgotten school bags, organising flowers and balloons for a surprise party or sourcing something from a small store in town.

“SendMePls is a South African on-demand delivery and personal shopping app that simplifies everyday errands by connecting customers with friendly local runners,” said Maziko

Maziko said the app offers customers book trips, sends parcels, requests multi-stop errands (up to three shops), sends gifts, purchases essentials such as appliances and household items, and even sets a budget and shops anywhere - with no restrictions on specific stores.

“Our goal is to remove limitations. We operate in townships and suburbs alike. If it can legally be bought and delivered, we can assist.”

She explained that there was a large gap between personalised convenience and community upliftment, and they recognised the need to bridge it while helping tackle SA’s unemployment crisis.

“The app also offers flexible delivery options - standard, express, and scheduled - to suit users’ needs. Its adaptable model allows runners to choose their own vehicles, from bicycles to cars, and earn up to R8,000 per month,” said Maziko

The app also offers real-time tracking, a PIN-based handover system to ensure secure deliveries.

“Most platforms limit customers to listed stores. SendMePls allows you to shop anywhere − from a mall boutique to China Mall, from downtown suppliers to local small businesses. If you can describe it, we can do it. That’s what makes our app stand out from the other delivery apps that promise income opportunities."

SendMePls is currently in the proof-of-concept stage and is preparing for a public launch in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. The company plans to run 2,000 promotional trips with 1,200 taking place in Gauteng, 500 in the Western Cape, and 300 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The targeted rollout areas include townships such as Soweto, Tembisa, Katlehong, Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Kagiso, Mohlakeng, Toekomrus, Sebokeng, Umlazi, Khayelitsha, and Langa, along with nearby suburban areas.

Like any other entrepreneur, Maziko had her fair share of obstacles in launching SendMePls, including capital constraints.

Her advice to young entrepreneurs wanting to start tech businesses: “The ‘cake’ is big enough for everyone and most importantly: don’t wait for perfect conditions. Start where you are. Build. Learn. Improve.”

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