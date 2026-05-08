JOB ADVERT | Press Ombud

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The Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) invites applications for the position of Press Ombud.

POSITION: PRESS OMBUD (READVERTISING) POSITION TYPE: PART-TIME

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) invites applications for the position of Press Ombud, a senior, independent role crucial to enhancing media accountability and safeguarding ethical journalism and public trust in the media. It is a part-time position responsible for independently and fairly resolving complaints against member entities of the Press Council. Working within South Africa’s system of independent co-regulation, the Press Ombud upholds the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct, safeguards the public interest, and promotes media freedom through transparent and impartial decision-making. The role is supported by two Deputy Ombuds and is primarily adjudicative.

Independence of the Press Ombud

The Press Ombudsman exercises adjudicative authority independently of the Council’s governance structures.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Receive, assess, and adjudicate complaints against member publications in line with the Press Code.

Issue clear, well-reasoned rulings based on ethical principles and constitutional values, including freedom of expression and dignity.

Provide leadership and guidance to Deputy Ombuds, ensuring consistency and procedural fairness.

Manage effective and accessible complaints processes aligned with the Press Council’s FAIR principles (Factual, Accountable, Independent, Responsible).

Contribute to the interpretation and development of ethical standards, including digital journalism and emerging technologies.

When appropriate, participate in public engagement and stakeholder discussions on the adjudication framework (without commenting on cases).

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A fair understanding of the South African media landscape, journalism, regulation, adjudication, or similar fields.

Demonstrable expertise in media law, ethics, or human rights.

Proven ability to assess complex factual disputes and apply ethical principles with clarity and fairness.

Strong writing skills, with the ability to produce clear, publicly accessible decisions.

A legal qualification is not essential.

Terms and Conditions

Part‑time appointment , with workload dependent on complaint volumes and complexity

, with workload dependent on complaint volumes and complexity Appointment made in accordance with the Press Council’s constitution and governance framework.

The role is incompatible with active editorial, political, or commercial positions that could lead to conflicts of interest.

that could lead to conflicts of interest. Applicants must be citizens of the Republic of South Africa and be committed to the values underpinning the South African Constitution, as well as the Press Council’s Code of Ethics and Conduct.

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Applications must be sent to email: millicent@presscouncilsa.org.za. Those who applied in the first round need not resubmit their applications.

Closing date: May 15 2026

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