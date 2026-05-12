Putting carbon intelligence in the driver’s seat

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In an era where environmental accountability is becoming a business necessity, a new SA start-up is helping companies take control of their emissions.

Founded in 2025 by Kamogelo Motshidi, Fleetainable is a carbon-intelligence management platform designed to help organisations measure, manage and reduce the environmental impact of their operations.

Based in Carletonville, the start-up is gaining traction in industries with heavy carbon footprints.

“The software helps companies measure Scope 1 emissions from the source,” said Motshidi.

Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from sources such as vehicles or machinery in sectors including logistics, mining and power generation.

“In this case, the source could be vehicles within a fleet, such as trucks. In a mine environment, it could also be equipment, as mining companies use a lot of diesel machinery. Even if stationary, we can measure those emissions.”

Fleetainable’s solution combines software intelligence with Internet of Things hardware to capture and analyse emissions data.

“We programme the system to generate the specific data required, enabling ESG [environmental, social and governance] reporting.”

According to Motshidi, Fleetainable offers a practical way for organisations to meet ESG compliance obligations while improving efficiency.

“We work with sectors such as logistics, mining and power generation that report on ESG compliance, which is increasingly important. A company in mining, for example, can use this data to support cost-cutting measures.”

Motshidi said emissions are not only an environmental concern but also a financial risk.

“Emissions come with fines, and this system helps companies monitor compliance to avoid penalties while acting as responsible global corporate citizens.”

The platform’s dashboard provides real-time insights into gases emitted by fleets and equipment, helping organisations make informed decisions.

“The system can also detect if a vehicle is left idle. A driver may not realise that idling consumes fuel and emits gases. This can help adjust driver and organisational behaviour to support cost-cutting measures.”

Fleetainable is developed by Itsile Group, established in 2020, which has spent several years refining the technology.

Support from innovation programmes has played a key role in its development. The start-up received a grant from the Tony Elumelu Foundation and participated in the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme, delivered by the department of science, technology and innovation and the Technology Innovation Agency.

“The programme was helpful in validating the product and ensuring we had systems to protect our IP and align with industry standards,” Motshidi said.

She said that mentorship was valuable.

“We were allocated a mentor who walked the journey with us.” – GCIS – Vuk’uzenzele

Sowetan