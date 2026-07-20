How Cindy Ramokoto traded a comfy accounting job to run her own fuel stations

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How Cindy Ramokoto traded her comfy accounting job to run her own fuel stations

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When Cindy Ramokoto left the security of a corporate career to enter the fuel retail industry, she knew she was taking a risk.

A chartered accountant by profession and a former partner at one of SA’s big four accounting firms, Ramokoto had built a successful career in the corporate world. But an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to build something of her own eventually led her to take a leap of faith.

Today, she owns two BP fuel stations and employs nearly 200 people.

The latest milestone in her growing business journey is the relaunch of BP Thorntree in Soshanguve, following upgrades to the forecourt and the modernisation of the Pick n Pay Express convenience store.

For Ramokoto, however, the relaunch represents more than a refreshed site. It is another step in a journey that began with a decision to leave behind the certainty of corporate life and enter an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Her entry into the fuel retail sector was influenced by her late brother, who was involved in the fuel retail and quick-service restaurant industries.

“Leaving corporate life was a significant decision for me,” Ramokoto said.

“I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to build something of my own.”

In 2005 Ramakoto started participating in the fuel retail industry to acquire experience before becoming a BP retailer.

I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to build something of my own. — Cindy Ramokoto, entrepreneur

“I officially acquired my first BP site in 2025 in KZN. This was made possible through a combination of my personal financial contribution, which I had accumulated from my corporate career, and commercial financing.

“Following the success and growth of the first site, I reinvested the business profits and acquired my second BP site in Soshanguve, also in 2025,” she said.

Ramakoto told Sowetan that the transition was not easy and required many sacrifices, but it’s a decision she is proud of.

“Moving from a structured corporate environment into entrepreneurship meant taking on significant personal and financial responsibility,” she said.

“It required resilience, discipline, and the willingness to learn an entirely new industry. However, the opportunity to create jobs, develop people, and build a legacy has made every challenge worthwhile.”

Ramakoto attributes the growth of her business partly to discipline and a clear understanding of cash flow — an area in which her accounting background has proved invaluable.

“You have to be very strict with yourself and understand that the funds in the business are not yours; they belong to the business,” she said.

“If you don’t, you will quickly find yourself in the red. I earn a salary every month and, like everyone else, I have to wait for payday.”

For Ramakoto, creating employment for about 200 families is one of her greatest sources of fulfilment.

Dare to dream big

“When I think about growth and success, I do not only measure it by the number of sites I own but also by the number of lives I am able to impact through creating opportunities.

“Across my BP sites, including the convenience stores and quick-service restaurants, I currently employ just under 200 people. What brings me the most joy is seeing people evolve within the business.

“Many of the employees who are now in management positions started their journeys as petrol attendants. Watching them develop their skills, gain confidence, and grow into new roles is incredibly rewarding because it shows the impact that opportunity can have on someone’s life.”

Ramakoto’s message to young girls, particularly those from township communities, is to dare to dream beyond their circumstances. She says determination, education, hard work, resilience and the right opportunities can help them build successful careers and businesses and make a meaningful contribution to SA’s growth.

Sowetan