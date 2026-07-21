Young SA innovator develops AI smart glasses for the visually impaired

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A promise made to his visually impaired grandmother when he was 11 has taken young Eastern Cape innovator Elihle Stali from a backroom shack in Nxamkwana to the brink of the global technology stage. Picture: SUPPLIED

At just 23 years old, Elihle Stali, from an Eastern Cape village, is attracting international attention with a smart innovation designed to help visually impaired people live more independently.

Stali, from Nxamkwana village, is the founder and CEO of Spectacles4TheBlind SA, a company that has developed AI-assisted smart glasses capable of identifying and describing objects through audio.

The device tells users what is in front of them, helping them navigate their surroundings with greater confidence and independence.

Currently, the smart glasses operate in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sesotho.

Young innovator develops AI smart glasses to empower the visually impaired (vukuzenzele)

The young entrepreneur recently returned from Hong Kong, where he participated in the prestigious Leap Startup East competition as one of the top 150 global startups selected to compete and exhibit.

The experience exposed him to potential investors and manufacturers interested in supporting his vision.

“After engaging with potential investors and manufacturers at the exhibition, there is a possibility of adding more international languages to the device so that visually impaired people across the world can benefit from the technology,” Stali said.

Although he has struggled to secure funding to fully commercialise his innovation, support from the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality enabled him to attend the event in Hong Kong.

I promised her that one day, when I was older, I would create a device that would allow her to move around without depending on anyone else — Elihle Stali

“Initially, I was not sure how I was going to get to China,” he said.

“I decided to share my story on TikTok and many people were moved by it. They encouraged me to start a BackaBuddy campaign so that my followers could contribute towards the trip.”

The idea behind Spectacles4TheBlind SA was inspired by Stali’s late grandmother, who was visually impaired.

As a child, he often accompanied her wherever she went and helped her with everyday activities.

“I was always quick to answer when she called me,” he recalled.

“I promised her that one day, when I was older, I would create a device that would allow her to move around without depending on anyone else.”

Although his grandmother passed away before seeing his dream become a reality, Stali remains committed to fulfilling that promise.

“Today, I am fortunate to have the knowledge and skills needed to pursue that childhood dream,” he said.

His journey, however, has not been without challenges.

Stali was unable to continue his studies towards a Bachelor of Commerce in Computer Science and Information Systems at Nelson Mandela University due to financial difficulties.

He explained that he lost funding support from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after changing his field of study from a Bachelor of Science to a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

The challenge is linked to the NSFAS N+ Rule, which limits funding to the minimum duration of a qualification plus an additional one or two years.

Despite the setback, Stali is determined to complete his degree in 2027.

“I have never failed any of my modules, so I am motivated to finish what I started,” he said.

Stali’s innovation journey began while he was still at school.

In 2019, as a Grade 11 pupil, he won a regional competition at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists using the same concept that would later evolve into Spectacles4TheBlind SA.

Although he did not win at national level, the feedback he received encouraged him to continue refining the idea.

His perseverance paid off. In 2023, during his first year of studying towards his BCom degree, Stali won the Best Innovative Business Idea award at the national Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education Intervarsity Competition.

Here he competed against honours, master’s and PhD students from institutions across the country.

“It was a major confidence boost,” he said.

“Competing against postgraduate students and winning showed me that my idea had real potential. It encouraged me to keep entering competitions and seeking opportunities to grow the business.”

Since then, Stali has continued to earn recognition, including being selected as a Top 12 finalist at the Gordon Institute of Business Science Festival of Ideas.

GCIS Vuk’uzenzele