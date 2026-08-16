How brother’s advice on SA’s scarce skills led woman down exciting aviation path

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When Mosa Mahlelebe’s brother advised her to study engineering after matric, as it was one of the scarce skills the country needed, she heeded his advice.

She enrolled at a TVET college to study electrical engineering after completing her matric in 2006.

“I was also intrigued to understand how electricity works,” she recalled.

At the time, Mahlelebe did not know where that journey would take her.

Today Mahlelebe holds an important position in aviation at OR Tambo International Airport as the manager of airside operations.

The 37-year-old mother of two manages airfield infrastructure availability, aerodrome compliance, contingency planning, baggage performance, stakeholder relationships, service-level agreements and operational standards.

Mahlelebe plays an important role in ensuring compliance with aviation regulations, policies and procedures, contributing to the safe, efficient and seamless operation on the airside.

When she started in the industry, there weren’t many women. However, this has changed over the years as more women are showing a keen interest in different aspects of the aviation industry.

“Young women should not be afraid to enter fields where they may not see many other women. Gender should never define what they can achieve or who they can become.”

Born in Daveyton to a stay-at-home mother and a father who worked for a steel manufacturing company, it was from her mother, who never had any type of education, that Mahlelebe drew her determination to become independent.

“Having a stay-at-home mother who raised me and my four siblings without having had the opportunity to attend school herself shaped who I am today,” she said.

Young women should not be afraid to enter fields where they may not see many other women. Gender should never define what they can achieve or who they can become.” — Mosa Mahlelebe

“She instilled in me the importance of education, encouraged me to pursue my goals, and taught me to be independent. The independence I have today comes from the values, sacrifices and lessons my mother gave me.”

After completing her N4, Mahlelebe secured an apprenticeship with a company that manufactured paper.

After completing her apprenticeship, she qualified as a maintenance electrician.

However, the company later ran into difficulties, and she was laid off.

In 2011, however, Mahlelebe’s career took another turn when she secured a job as a maintenance electrician at OR Tambo International Airport.

Her responsibilities included maintaining critical electrical infrastructure at the airport, such as substations, generators and transformers, to ensure that airport operations continued without disruptions. This experience provided her with an appreciation of the importance of reliability, safety and infrastructure availability in supporting airport operations.

“At the time, I didn’t fully understand what opportunities existed at the airport. The careers I knew in aviation were being a pilot or a flight attendant,” said Mahlelebe.

Her career evolved while she was at the airport, and she later became a baggage technician.

Her role involved investigating system failures, analysing operational performance, improving efficiency and working closely with stakeholders to minimise delays and disruptions.

This combination of technical expertise and operational experience ultimately led to her taking on the acting role of manager of airside operations in 2020, which she still holds today after being permanently appointed.

“When the opportunity came to be a manager, I took it with both hands.”

Despite her demanding career, Mahlelebe has continued to invest in her education.

Through company bursaries, she completed her electrical engineering qualification and a BCom degree in supply chain management. She went on to obtain a postgraduate diploma in risk management, among other qualifications, while continuing to advance her career in the aviation industry.

She is currently in her second year of a master’s degree in business leadership.

She recalls that when she joined the industry, it was largely male-dominated. However, she has witnessed a significant transformation over the years, particularly with more women taking up leadership roles.

Outside of her professional achievements, Mahlelebe considers herself blessed to be the mother of two boys, aged 11 and seven.

“My boys are my number one motivator; I want them to see me succeed, and I am determined to raise them to be good men who respect women. With everything happening around the country, including the ongoing cases of gender-based violence, I believe it is important to teach them respect, responsibility and compassion.”

For young girls who are uncertain about which career path to follow, Mahlelebe said they should not put themselves under unnecessary pressure.

“In terms of having it figured out immediately, career development is a journey, and sometimes you discover your passion by trying different things and being open to new opportunities.

“My journey has taught me that your starting point does not determine your destination. Every experience can become part of the foundation for the next stage of your career.”

Sowetan