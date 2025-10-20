How to navigate the daunting task of moving house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Children unpacking their belongings with their parents in their new home. PIC: 123RF

No matter how many times you’ve done it, moving house is almost always overwhelming and chaotic.

The smaller, unexpected challenges around a move aren’t often talked about in detail. From decluttering to dealing with the emotional side of a new beginning, there’s a lot more to moving than just packing boxes.

Chante Venter, CEO of Wise Move — one of the leading online moving solution companies — said that apart from the major logistics of moving, one should not overlook navigating the emotional “logistics” involved.

“Leaving a home, whether you’ve lived there for two years or 20, can stir up feelings you didn’t anticipate,” said Venter. “New beginnings are exciting, but it’s also OK to be sad, anxious or frightened, or indeed any other feeling you have.

“There may be a sense of loss for your old space and the memories tied to it. At the same time, you’ll likely feel excited and hopeful about the future. Lean into these feelings — the good ones and the uncomfortable ones.”

Nothing highlights the amount of “stuff” we have than having to pack it up and move it. The sheer volume of your belongings can be an overwhelming experience, and attempting to pack everything without a plan can lead to chaos.

“Whatever you do, never underestimate the move! If there’s one thing you do, make sure to start planning for the move well in advance,” Venter said.

A crucial first step in any move is decluttering. Before you even think about putting things into a box, take the time to go through your belongings.

Professional movers know how to pack, load, and transport belongings correctly — Chante Venter, CEO of Wise Move

Venter said this is an ideal opportunity to donate, sell, or throw away items you no longer need. Not only does this reduce the number of boxes you have to pack, but it also means less to unpack and organise in your new home. Venter suggested making a plan for decluttering before you even start packing.

The myth of the “friend with a bakkie”

It can be tempting to save money by enlisting friends and family to help you move, especially if they have access to a bakkie or a van. While it might seem like a cost-effective solution, it often leads to more stress and potential damage.

“Many hands make light work. But when it comes to moving, professional movers have the experience and equipment to handle the process efficiently and safely,” Venter said.

Professional movers know how to pack, load, and transport belongings correctly, and they have the right tools to protect your furniture and fragile items.

“They can also navigate tricky situations like narrow staircases or heavy furniture. While you’ll still be busy on moving day, you’ll have the peace of mind that your possessions are in good hands,” she said.

An easy first night

You will thank yourself for packing a “first-night box”.

“On that first night in your new place, when you’re exhausted, overwhelmed, emotional and just plain old over it, a ‘survival box’ with things like your phone charger, a change of clothes and toiletries, may be all you need to bring you back from the edge!” Venter said.

Moving house is a big undertaking — logistically and emotionally. Effective planning and preparation, together with managing your expectations and allowing yourself sufficient time, are essential to make the transition smoother. And with the right help, the madness of moving can be a manageable, exciting adventure.

