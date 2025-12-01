Stretch your rand with an FNB Easy account

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With FNB Easy, customers can buy a loaf of bakery bread for only 99c at Pick n Pay.

Times are tough, and every rand must stretch further these days. Groceries, school expenses, taxi fare, medical expenses, and data quickly add up.

That’s why more South Africans are finding value in FNB Easy, coupled with their eBucks Rewards, to take some pressure off their household pockets. It’s not just about banking; it’s about real savings that help families get through the month.

FNB is helping millions of South Africans do more with what they have through its FNB Easy accounts, putting money back into customers’ pockets while helping them navigate the high cost of living.

Over the past year, FNB Easy has made it easier for families to put food on the table and access essential services through its Pick n Pay voucher programme by issuing:

R18m in R25 vouchers

R14m in R50 vouchers

R2.8m in R100 vouchers

Christelle Pretorius, CEO of FNB Personal Core Banking, says: “These numbers are testament to FNB’s true value of help and intention to provide relief by helping households cover their daily essentials while reducing the pressure of rising living costs.”

Building on this positive impact, FNB is expanding and enhancing these benefits to provide continued support where it’s needed most. For example, FNB customers now enjoy a range of new features and rewards on Easy Bundle accounts:

Free cash withdrawals across FNB ATMs and Cash@Till up to a monthly limit

Free cash deposits across FNB ATMs up to a monthly limit

Zero fees on debit orders

One free eWallet Send Money transaction per month via the FNB banking app

Free real-time payments up to a set value per month

Interest on positive balances of up to R7,000

eBucks multiplies value for FNB Easy customers

FNB Easy is designed to work seamlessly with FNB eBucks, which works with partner stores to bring customers unmatched value. For example, all qualifying customers receive:

Easy PAYU: R25 voucher monthly at Pick n Pay

Easy Bundle: Up to R100 voucher monthly at Pick n Pay

Bread for less than R1

Bread is on the table in almost every home, so saving on it makes a big difference. With FNB Easy customers can buy a loaf of bakery bread for only 99c at Pick n Pay.

Since launching the initiative in September 2024, customers have redeemed more than 500,000 loaves, saving more than R5.6m, with redemption rates doubling in the past six months.

“Bread is something every family needs, so helping people get it at a price that works is one of the strongest ways we stretch household budgets,” says Pieter Woodhatch, FNB’s CEO of eBucks Rewards.

In the past financial year, FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme gave back R2.4bn. More than R630m of that went to customers earning under R750,000 a year, with Easy customers making up a big share.

Staying connected and healthy

Staying connected with family and friends should not take up your whole budget.

Easy PAYU and Easy Bundle customers now get a free unlimited WhatsApp messaging reward and 35 voice minutes every month on all their FNB Connect SIMs. This includes all voice notes, messages, sending of video files, pictures/image files and document files.

“Being connected is no longer a luxury,” Woodhatch says. “That is why we have built it into our rewards.”

Health matters too. Qualifying FNB Easy customers get Clicks Clinic vouchers every quarter: R80 for Easy PAYU and R120 for Easy Bundle.

“Cheaper clinic visits mean families can look after their health without stressing about the cost,” says Woodhatch.

Travel and learning for the future

FNB Easy isn’t just about making daily life affordable; it also opens doors. South Africans booked more than R1.4bn in travel through eBucks last year.

In addition to that, the FNB partnership with QuickBus enabled a total of 38,000 travellers to make trips in and around the country accounting for a total spend value of R32m.

“It’s remarkable to think that we’ve seen a 48% year-on-year increase in the number of travellers in the past year alone. And this drives home the fact that travel shouldn’t be seen as a luxury. It’s about family, connection, and sometimes opportunity,” Pretorius says.

Rewards also helped close to 9,000 learners with 10,478 Extra Marks and online Udemy courses undertaken.

Everyday advice to make the most of your FNB Easy account

Here are some easy tips to get the best value:

Swipe your card at the right places: Always use your FNB Easy card at Pick n Pay and Clicks to unlock vouchers. Check your app often: Vouchers refresh regularly. Don’t let them go to waste. Use digital smartly: Send Money and real-time payments are free up to certain limits. Stack your savings: Combine bread, grocery and other vouchers in one shopping trip.

“Every voucher and every little saving counts at the end of the month. And, with FNB Easy, the goal is simple: to help people do more with what they have,” says Pretorius.

This article was sponsored by FNB.