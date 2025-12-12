Why South Africans are choosing solar to protect their pockets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Today, energy independence is as much about financial stability as it is about keeping the lights on,’ says Alumo Energy co-founder Rein Snoeck Henkemans.

With electricity prices rising year after year and the national grid remaining unreliable, more South Africans are choosing to take power into their own hands.

Solar energy, once seen as a backup plan for load-shedding, has become a financial strategy for households looking for cost control, stability, and long-term savings.

Across communities, families are starting to see solar power not just as a way to keep the lights on, but to protect their budgets from unpredictable monthly bills. According to Alumo Energy, a local solar provider operating across Gauteng, this shift reflects how people are now thinking differently about their future.

Rein Snoeck Henkemans, co-founder of Alumo Energy, says: “People want predictability. Even when outages ease, electricity remains unpredictable in terms of cost. Many households are choosing solar because they want to take control of their energy and their expenses.”

A growing market for accessible solar solutions

Alumo offers complete systems built with trusted brands such as Solis, Sunsynk and AlphaESS, designed to help families reduce their reliance on the grid. These systems are scalable, meaning they can grow as a household’s needs change.

One of the company’s most popular options is its rent-to-own model, which lets families install a full solar system without a large upfront payment.

This option includes professional installation, maintenance, warranty coverage and upgrade possibilities – making renewable energy accessible even to those who cannot afford cash purchases.

Alumo Energy's rent-to-own model enables you to invest in solar power with limited upfront costs. (Alumo Energy)

But as solar becomes more popular, many South Africans are also learning the importance of choosing the right installer.

Informal operators offering cheap installations — known as the “bakkie brigade” — often leave behind unsafe wiring, unapproved equipment or systems that stop working within months.

“Compliance, quality and aftersales support aren’t optional, they’re essential,” Snoeck Henkemans says. “A solar system is a long-term investment. People need to know it will last.”

Alumo Energy builds trust where others fall short

To address these concerns, Alumo has invested heavily in its Aftersales Support Division — a department that monitors system performance, handles warranty and maintenance queries, and in some cases provides temporary loan equipment while repairs are done.

This support means that customers aren’t left stranded if something goes wrong.

For many families, the reassurance of aftersales support is what sets Alumo apart. Hundreds of verified five-star reviews on Google and Facebook reflect the company’s focus on professionalism, transparency and long-term customer care.

While families are the biggest driver of the shift to solar, local businesses are also joining the movement. Rising tariffs and operational disruptions can hit companies hard, pushing business owners to secure their own power for stability and competitiveness.

Whether for homes or businesses, the message remains the same: investing in renewable energy is no longer just about convenience. It’s about controlling costs, protecting against future increases and ensuring stable, predictable power.

“Today, energy independence is as much about financial stability as it is about keeping the lights on,” Snoeck Henkemans says. “We give people and businesses the tools to manage their power, their costs and their future.”

This article was sponsored by Alumo Energy.