Cartrack to pay R5m fine to settle 167 customer complaints

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Cartrack has entered into a settlement agreement with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to settle 167 complaints.

This was confirmed by the National Consumer Tribunal on Friday.

The NCC referred the matter to the tribunal on March 2 2026 and after consideration the tribunal confirmed the settlement agreement on March 25 2026, making it a consent order in terms of Section 74(1) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), the NCC said in a statement.

In terms of the settlement, Cartrack has agreed to the following:

Pay an administrative fine of R5m;

Refund a total sum of R5.1m;

Cancel affected contracts without charging a cancellation fee; and

Amend its terms and conditions to ensure consistency with the provisions of the CPA.

Over a period of time, the NCC had received complaints from 210 consumers complaining that Cartrack failed to provide remedies to consumers. Sowetan Consumer has also received dozens of complaints from Cartrack’s customers who were complaining about the company’s failure to honour warranty claims because consumers did not test their tracking devices every three months.

“The NCC investigated the complaints lodged by the consumers and found that the terms and conditions of the sale agreements were inconsistent with the CPA on some complaints. Cartrack agreed to settle 167 complaints without admission of liability and to avoid lengthy legal proceedings, whilst on the balance of the complaints the NCC could not establish a contravention,” the NCC said.

Cartrack also agreed to enhance its terms and conditions to remove any potential vagueness.

Acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the settlement concludes a lengthy investigation of complaints involving Cartrack.

“Consumers that were affected by the conduct will, through this settlement, receive redress. The NCC further welcomes Cartrack’s commitment to amend their terms and conditions to ensure compliance with the CPA and acknowledges Cartrack’s full co-operation,” he said.

Sowetan