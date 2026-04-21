Three bank account features that matter most when every rand counts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The benefits of being an FNB Aspire customer extend to your whole family: get free accounts for children under 18 and half-price accounts for your spouse or partner.

For many South Africans, money doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. The cost of groceries, fuel, electricity, data, and transport keeps rising. But with salaries rising a lot slower, people are forced to do more with the same income each month. By the time payday arrives, most of it is already allocated.

In times like this, it’s important to budget carefully, prioritise essentials, and watch spending closely. Even small, unexpected costs can make it tougher to make ends meet.

Christelle Pretorius, CEO of FNB Personal Core Banking. (FNB)

“That’s why choosing the right bank account matters,” explains Christelle Pretorius, CEO of FNB Personal Core Banking.

“Bank fees are not just numbers; they affect how well you can manage your month. Your account shouldn’t add stress through hidden charges. Instead, the fees should be easy to understand. Your bank account must help you plan better, avoid surprises, and get real value from the money you already spend.”

Pretorius says these are the three things that matter most when you’re looking for a bank account:

1. Simple fees you can trust

When money is tight, unpredictable bank charges can quickly upset your budget. A good everyday account should have one clear monthly fee that covers most of what you need.

With FNB Aspire, you pay a fixed monthly fee and get:

Unlimited card swipes and electronic payments.

Debit orders included.

Immediate payments included (up to R2,500 per month for free).

R2,000 in free cash withdrawals and deposits.

This means fewer surprises and less time worrying about bank charges — so you can focus on your household needs.

2. Real value on everyday spending

Rewards only make sense if they help you with the things you already pay for.

FNB Aspire customers can earn eBucks Rewards at no extra cost when shopping at stores like Pick n Pay, Clicks, Engen and Intercape.

Depending on how you bank, you can earn up to R900 back in eBucks on groceries, fuel and travel and can add this amount to your monthly budget to help stretch your rands. Those eBucks can be used for things like airtime, electricity, travel, online shopping and even to offset account fees.

3. Tools that help you stay in control

An everyday bank account should help you understand and manage your money, not just move it around.

Using the FNB App, Aspire customers can:

Stop or reverse unauthorised debit orders.

Download statements and proof of account.

Always see how much money is available.

Track their spending and set budgets.

Get 24/7 assistance.

FNB Aspire is also designed to support your entire life, including your family, with free accounts for children under 18 and a half-priced account for spouses or partners.

The bottom line

A good everyday bank account reduces doubt, rewards everyday spending, and helps you stay in control when every rand matters.

For more information about FNB Aspire, visit the FNB website.

This article was sponsored by FNB.