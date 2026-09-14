EXPLAINER | Why SA’s plumbers want to be accredited

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The body representing South African plumbers has applied for accreditation that would allow it to act on behalf of consumers, including initiating or intervening in proceedings before relevant forums.

The Plumbing Industry Registration Board (PIRB) recently submitted its application to the National Consumer Commission (NCC). The commission has invited members of the public and interested parties to submit comments within 45 days of September 9.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the board, which deals with consumer complaints among other matters, is seeking accreditation to strengthen its role in consumer education and protection.

“The problem that they [the plumbing board] are trying to solve is not necessarily ensuring that registered members or complaints against registered members are attended to. They are also looking at issues of non-compliance and the impact thereof,” Ntaba explained.

“What they really want is [the ability] to say we are an official consumer group in SA under this particular industry, and they will be able to go and spread consumer education.”

“[Accreditation will] shorten the process of handling complaints and improve accountability.” — Phetho Ntaba, National Consumer Commission spokesperson

Pheto said the commission will help the plumbing board understand the requirements of the Consumer Protection Act and how it applies.

Ntaba said accreditation would also allow consumers with complaints to approach the board directly, potentially making it easier and faster to address their concerns.

The board also wants to strengthen efforts to tackle non-compliance at its source, particularly across the manufacturing, import and retail sectors, through an industry code of good practice aligned with the Consumer Protection Act.

It plans to work more closely with suppliers and merchants to ensure they understand their legal obligations and provide consumers with accurate and transparent information about their products.

The board further intends to share verified field intelligence and technical expertise with the NCC and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, drawing on information gathered through its proactive auditing and compliance monitoring programmes.

“In a way, they are going to shorten the process of handling complaints and improve accountability,” Ntaba said.

After 45 days, the commission will analyse the submissions and finalise the application, either approving or declining it.

The NCC is the sole accreditation authority and requires groups to meet criteria such as promoting consumer interests, committing to the Consumer Protection Act’s purposes, and demonstrating the capacity to serve consumers, particularly disadvantaged groups.

The PIRB has more than 9,995 registered plumbers, including 9,017 licensed qualified plumbers, and proposes proactive compliance inspections and monitoring across all nine provinces.

Submission details can be found on the NCC website www.thencc.org.za or this link: https://thencc.org.za/consumer-groups/

Sowetan