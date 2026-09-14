Seven ways to make loyalty rewards work harder for you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Loyalty programmes can help consumers cut everyday costs, but experts warn that chasing points can defeat the purpose if it encourages people to spend more than they planned.

Quote: The trick is to let your everyday spending earn rewards, not to let rewards dictate your spending. When used wisely, they can help make every rand work a little harder — Sarah Nicholson, JustMoney head of customer experience

With the cost of living squeezing household budgets, every rand counts — but shoppers could be missing out on savings by not using loyalty programmes wisely.

Loyalty programmes can help consumers cut everyday costs through discounts, points, vouchers and other rewards. But experts warn that chasing points can defeat the purpose if it encourages people to spend more than they planned.

JustMoney’s 2025 Money & Me survey found that 71% of respondents choose where to shop based on special offers rather than automatically returning to the same supermarket.

The popularity of loyalty programmes is also growing. According to the Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper 2025/26, about 85% of South Africans belong to loyalty programmes, up from 82% the previous year.

The average number of programmes held by each consumer also increased to 10.4 in 2025 — more than double the figure recorded a decade ago.

But having a wallet full of loyalty cards or a phone packed with shopping apps does not automatically mean you are saving money.

Head of customer experience at JustMoney, Sarah Nicholson, said consumers need to be strategic.

“The best loyalty programme isn’t the one with the biggest rewards — it’s the one that complements your budget,” she said.

“If you use points strategically, savings add up. But if you’re spending more just to earn points, you’re defeating the purpose.”

Here are seven ways to get more value from your loyalty programmes:

1. Choose programmes for things you already buy

Focus on programmes linked to your regular spending, said Nicholson.

If most of your money goes towards groceries, fuel, banking, health care or travel, prioritise programmes that reward you for those purchases.

There is little benefit in joining a programme simply because it offers attractive rewards if you rarely use the company.

2. Know the rules before you join

Not all loyalty programmes work in the same way.

Some offer an immediate discount at the till, while others allow customers to collect points and redeem them later.

“Before signing up, find out how points are earned, which products or services are excluded, whether there are spending thresholds, when rewards expire, whether there are membership fees and what the rewards are actually worth,” said Nicholson.

3. Make rewards part of your budget

Don’t treat loyalty rewards as free money to spend on impulse purchases, Nicholson advised.

Instead, plan how you will use them to reduce your normal expenses.

For example, rewards could help cover planned shopping rather than encouraging you to buy something you did not include in your budget.

4. Use partnerships to your advantage

Some programmes are linked to other companies or services, allowing consumers to earn rewards in more than one way.

A single shopping trip could, for example, earn rewards through a bank card, retailer points, fuel rewards and travel miles, said Nicholson.

Understanding these partnerships can help you get more value from spending you were already planning to do.

5. Protect your personal information

Loyalty programmes collect information about consumers, including their shopping habits and personal details.

Nicholson advised consumers to deal with reputable companies and read the privacy policy before signing up so they understand how their information will be used.

Consumers should also be wary of messages claiming they have won or earned rewards.

Emails or SMSes asking you to click on links or provide passwords to claim rewards could be scams.

6. Make sure your rewards don’t expire

Consumers can lose money by allowing points and rewards to expire.

Check your loyalty accounts every few months and establish when your points expire.

“Also check whether points must first be converted into vouchers or cash, or whether special offers need to be activated before shopping,” said Nicholson.

7. Review your loyalty programmes

Having too many programmes can make it difficult to keep track of rewards and expiry dates.

At least once a year, go through your loyalty cards and apps.

“Ask yourself whether you still shop at the businesses, whether you are earning worthwhile rewards and whether concentrating on fewer programmes could give you better value,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson added that loyalty programmes should support good financial habits rather than encourage unnecessary spending.

“Stick to your shopping list, budget carefully and compare prices,” she said.

“If a loyalty programme helps you save on planned purchases, it’s doing exactly what it should.”

She said consumers should remember that rewards should follow their spending habits, not dictate them.

“The trick is to let your everyday spending earn rewards, not to let rewards dictate your spending. When used wisely, they can help make every rand work a little harder.”