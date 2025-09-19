SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series and homegrown musical talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

Spotlight this week features tangled desires in the cinema release The Threesome, high-stakes missions in a new crime thriller series to stream, plus a Heritage Day celebration of South Africa’s proud musical legacy in a local dramedy.

A bold romantic comedy drama centres on a fun night turning into a tangled web of two pregnancies, betrayal and accountability in The Threesome. It stars Ruby Cruz, Jonah Hauer-King and Zoey Deutch as the “thrupple” finding themselves in an unexpected threesome left to deal with the sobering real-world consequences at the opposite end of a fantasy. Expect lots of laughs, heartache and standout performances. Now at cinemas.

Buckle up for the nerve-shredding, gritty and addictive crime thriller miniseries Task from HBO. Featuring an ex-priest who becomes a relentless FBI agent, the series is a cocktail of tense deadly missions, family turmoil and corruption. With new episodes every Monday and streaming on Showmax, it was created by gifted screenwriter and producer Brad Ingelsby, best known for his award-winning series Mare of Easttown. Starring a powerhouse cast featuring Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Martha Plimpton and SA’s own Thuso Mbedu.

From screens to soundtracks, Gallo music continues to celebrate the rich beats of our musical heritage by bringing it to entertainment screens. The local series How to Ruin Love Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and showcases timeless classics including Too Late for Mama (produced by Chicco Twala), Ding Dong (Henry Xaba) and Ndi Phendule (Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu). Expect much more. Don’t miss the beats of our heritage, our harmony and our home in How to Ruin Love.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Stand a chance to win a six-month Showmax subscription voucher.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by September 24.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.