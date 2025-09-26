SPOTLIGHT | From ‘Carissa’ to ‘One Battle After Another’, and into ‘Dead of Winter’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight episode shines a light on three brilliant cinema releases: a local coming-of-age drama filled with proudly South African heritage; the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film, already hailed as a masterpiece; and Emma Thompson hiding deadly secrets in an icy country thriller.

Local cinema gem Carissa is causing waves and winning awards locally and internationally this Heritage Week as it explores the nuances of everyday modernity and the conflict of tradition and keeping local culture alive. Directors Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar cast the talented Gretchen Ramsden in the title role, with Elton Landrew and Wilhelmiena Hesselman. Don’t miss the Spotlight interview with the filmmakers as they elaborate on the themes, vibrancy and beauty of South Africa’s heritage. Now at cinemas.

The gritty war epic One Battle After Another is a three-hour action thriller that has an ex-revolutionary, American activist (Leonardo DiCaprio) at its centre. He is on a mission to rescue his daughter. Renowned writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood) does not disappoint and delivers beyond the high expectations his work automatically pre-empts, with critics hailing the film a “masterpiece” and “the best film of the year”. On IMAX and at cinemas, it also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor.

Dead of Winter follows a grief-stricken widow who stumbles onto a remote nightmare involving a murderous couple as she unknowingly interrupts a kidnapping. Isolated and without mobile service, she soon realises she is the woman’s only hope for survival. From 21 Bridges director Brian Kirk and starring legendary Emma Thompson, Judy Greer and Marc Menchaca. On at cinemas.

