Limpopo musician Kharishma fighting for her life after horrific car crash

Popular Limpopo musician Melita Mogale, known to fans as Kharishma, is fighting for her life in hospital after a near-fatal car accident on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that the Chokeslam hitmaker was travelling with another passenger, who also sustained injuries in the crash. Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The accident took place between Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane. The cause of the collision has not yet been established. Police have launched an investigation.

Confirming the accident, the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said members had visited Kharishma in hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

“We are deeply saddened by what has happened. Kharishma is a beloved member of our creative community, and we are praying for her full recovery,” said a spokesperson for LAM.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the star. In August 2024, Kharishma survived another serious car accident that left her temporarily unable to perform.

The Limpopo department of transport is yet to issue an official statement regarding Friday’s accident.

Meanwhile, an outpouring of support has flooded social media particularly TikTok, where Kharishma’s energetic music and vibrant personality have earned her a loyal following. Fans have been sharing clips of her performances and sending heartfelt messages, wishing her strength and healing.

“We are praying for you, Queen Kharishma. You’ve brought so much joy to us please pull through,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Kharishma rose to fame in Limpopo’s music scene with her unique sound blending traditional rhythms and modern amapiano influences. Her hit single Chokeslam became a viral sensation, solidifying her as one of the province’s most loved performers.

As investigations continue, her fans and fellow artists remain united in hope for her recovery.