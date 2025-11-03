IN PICS | Homemade flying machines take flight at Cape Town event

Thousands flocked to Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront on Saturday for the 2025 Red Bull Flugtag, a spectacle of creativity and chaos where competitors launched homemade, non-motorised flying machines off a seven-metre ramp into the harbour.
Photos by Sowetan picture editor Darryl Hammond.
Sowetan
