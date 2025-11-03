Entertainment

IN PICS | Homemade flying machines take flight at Cape Town event

Thousands flocked to Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront on Saturday for the 2025 Red Bull Flugtag, a spectacle of creativity and chaos where competitors launched homemade, non-motorised flying machines off a seven-metre ramp into the harbour.

Photos by Sowetan picture editor Darryl Hammond.

People fill up the V&A waterfront in Cape Town. (Darrly Hammond )
An aircraft flies during the Red Bull Flugtag 2025. (Darryl Hammond )
Thousands of people filled up the V&A waterfront in Cape Town to witness the Red Bull Flugtag 2025 where entrants have to design a non motorised flying machine and launch it from a 7 metre high ramp into the water. Pictured here is the winning team - Thunderstruck. (Darryl Hammond )
Moments from the V&A waterfront in Cape Town. (Darryl Hammond )
Thousands of people filled up the V&A waterfront in Cape Town to witness the Red Bull Flugtag 2025 where entrants have to design a non motorised flying machine and launch it from a 7 metre high ramp into the water. (Darryl Hammond )
Thousands of people filled up the V&A waterfront in Cape Town to witness the Red Bull Flugtag 2025 where entrants have to design a non motorised flying machine and launch it from a 7 metre high ramp into the wate. (Darryl Hammond)

