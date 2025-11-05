The Quick Interview | Yanga Chief on top of his game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With the release of his album Lord Faku: The Life of A Dyan that features the hit song What If? (Mngani), Yanga Chief has solidified himself as a giant on SA’s hip-hop scene.

Referring to himself as a previous underdog, the musician told Sowetan that now that he’s reached superstar level, he aspires to become more than just a successful musician.

“Where I’ve always wanted to be in my career has changed. I dream of a life where I’m a successful storyteller in music, film and art, and I’m also able to spend as much time as possible at home with family and friends, which was never the case before. I just wanted to be the biggest in the industry. All of that has changed,” he said.

Sowetan: What drew you to hip-hop?

Yanga Chief: My brother was a big hip-hop head, and he introduced me to the sound. I fell in love with the freedom that came with it and the confidence and showmanship of the industry. I also liked the aggression and fell in love with other artists’ stories.

Sowetan: How do you make sure to stay true to yourself and your roots in your music?

Yanga Chief: The people I keep around me always remind me of who I am. I always make sure to be in rooms and to meet people who know more than I do and who know who they are. That assures me of who I am.

Sowetan: What does ‘to savour the moment’ mean to you?

Yanga Chief: It means staying present, which is a difficult thing to do when we have such hectic schedules. It’s always important to slow down and breathe and take each moment as it comes. That way, we are able to savour those moments and appreciate them.

Sowetan: What other genres do you resonate with?

Yanga Chief: I actually love Afropop and Afrobeats. I’ve also always been a fan of kwaito, and I’m working on something that will make it modern while fusing in other genres.

Sowetan: What’s more for Yanga Chief in 2025?

Yanga Chief: Look out for my deluxe album that will be coming out soon. I will also do one or two Yanga Chief shows where my fans can come and have a good time with me.