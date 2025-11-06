The Quick Interview | Bongeziwe Mabandla embarks on intimate solo tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer-songwriter Bongeziwe Mabandla has returned home for his much-anticipated solo tour, following a string of acclaimed performances across Europe, the US, and Latin America.

Known for his soulful fusion of folk, spirituality, and introspection, Mabandla continues to captivate audiences with his deeply personal storytelling through music.

WATCH | Fresh from a world tour across Europe, the US and Latin America, Bongeziwe Mabandla returns home for his 'Solo' tour.



As he prepares to reconnect with local fans in an intimate setting, Sowetan sat down with the award-winning artist to talk about his journey, the meaning of the solo tour, and what listeners can expect from his next musical chapter.

Sowetan: Your solo tour seems to have a deeply personal intention. What does ‘solo’ mean to you, both on stage and off stage?

Mabandla: Solo means all by myself, and I feel the term explains both on and off stage for me. I had to do a lot of things by myself, and preparing for this tour, I rehearsed and prepared by myself. So, it was quite a personal journey.

Sowetan: How has performing on global stages changed your perspective on your roots and your music?

Mabandla: I get to see and take a lot in, and I think that influences me in so many ways. I take in the art and the culture in many different ways. I spent a lot of time outside the country this year, and it really changed the way I see a lot of things now. I feel I have a global understanding of things, and I have exposed myself to so much.

Sowetan: What inspired the new compositions, and do they differ in style or theme from your previous work?

Mabandla: It’s a new song called Yalwa, inspired by my niece and nephew. I wanted to write something that could help them be aware of their value, and this song was born from that idea. It’s about destiny and lineage.

Sowetan: How do you balance staying authentic to your cultural heritage while exploring new musical influences from other parts of the world?

Mabandla: I have been incredibly fortunate by being an artist who has been experimenting with sounds for a while now, so it’s become very important for me to bring something new with each project and explore different sounds. So this new album is going to have some surprises for sure.

Sowetan: Looking back at your album amaXesha (released in 2023), do you feel you have grown as an artist since then?

Mabandla: The amaXesha album really propelled me to a wider audience, and it opened a lot of doors for me. I had a lot of firsts with this album, and it took me to so many places. The many first impressions would be the colours performance of [the song] Sisahleleleni, [amaXesha being selected as] Global Album of the Month by UK’s The Guardian, [winning Best African Pop Award at the] Metro FM Music Awards [in 2024] and extensive tours around the world.

Sowetan: What do you hope fans walk away with after experiencing one of your solo shows on this tour?

Mabandla: I hope they [get] to experience a more close-up side to me and hope they [feel] my gratitude and love. The exchange between audiences and artists is huge. I also want to give a message of hope through the difficult times.