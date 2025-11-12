WATCH | Esther Mahlangu celebrates her 90th birthday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s world-renowned Ndebele artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu, marked her 90th birthday yesterday and celebrated it in style at her home in Ga-Molapo village in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

The department of sport, arts and culture also honoured her as one of the country’s Living Legends, a recognition befitting a woman whose bold brushstrokes have carried the Ndebele art across the globe.

Although Mahlangu did not talk much due to her old age, her presence and charm breathed life into the celebrations.

Her grandson Xoli spoke fondly of her and what the celebrations means to his family.

“Although on paper her ID suggests she is 90 today, in real life she is more than 100 years old. Her turning a year older means a lot to us because not everyone is blessed to reach this age. We wish her many more years to come to see us grow within the legacy of the craft she started, taught us, and continues to nurture, even now. We want her to witness it reach even greater heights,” said Xoli.

While she commands a soft charm, Mahlangu did not shy away from keeping children in her family on the straight line.

“She used to say, ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’. Don’t see her now old and soft-spoken, gogo used to ukusishaya ngeswazi because we were very naughty. She would always say it was a way to keep us on track, the same way she was raised. That’s how she taught us discipline, and that same discipline shows in her work and how she treats her craft,” explained Xoli.

He said being the first generation of grandchildren, Mahlangu also taught them the arts, respect, resilience and to chase their dreams.

“She often says respecting people adds more days to your life — not just respect for people, but for life itself. She always tells us that if you want to go into business, go for it, even if no one else sees your vision.

“She built her art from nothing when people didn’t believe in it, and now it’s internationally recognised and respected. That’s her message to us — that belief in yourself can carry you further than any support ever could,” he said.

Xoli explained that her grandmother’s wish is to have an arts school despite failed promises from different government departments in the past.

“Passing on her skills and expertise while she still can is her greatest desire. Even now, without the school, she braves harsh weather to teach people the craft.

“That’s how dedicated she is. She believes the school would not just honour her but preserve Ndebele art for generations to come,” said Xoli.

