Do Not Disturb The Season: MTN’s epic deals will keep you connected all summer

It’s the season for memories and moments worth sharing — including via call, video chat and social media. To help you do just that, MTN is offering great deals to keep you connected.

South Africans are people who rise early, work late, and keep pushing forward all year round. This year, recognising that December is more than a holiday and a reward for the whole family, MTN is launching its “Do Not Disturb The Season” campaign, with special summer deals and prizes guaranteed to keep everyone connected.

“MTN recognises that South Africans are among the hardest-working people in the world and deserve a joyful, rest-filled season of doing what they want, when they want,” says Robyn Lewis, GM: Brand and Marketing at MTN SA.

To help everybody get as much out of December as they can, MTN customers can get 30GB Super Data valid for 30 days for only R269.

Where available, with MTN MyTownOffers, customers will be able to get a seven-day 10GB data bundle (5GB Anytime Data + 5GB Night Express) plus 30 all-net minutes for only R59 — or a 30-day 15GB data bundle (7.5GB Anytime Data + 7.5GB Night Express) plus 30 all-net minutes for R99.

For under-25s, with MTN Pulse, they can get a seven-day 10GB data bundle (5GB Anytime Data + 5GB Night Express) for R50.

To ensure the home internet connection is not disturbed, MTN is offering the Shesh@600 5G package with a free-to-use router for R399 month-to-month.

Or if you’re looking to get started on your home internet journey, the MTN Home Internet Starter package, also with a free-to-use router, is available for R295 month-to-month.

“As we head for the summer season, with December bringing well-deserved relaxation and fun, MTN wants to deliver value which helps ensure that all our customers enjoying their breaks are not disturbed so they can focus on all the things they’d rather be doing,” says Lewis.

Follow @MTNza, and the hashtags #MTNSummer2025 and #TodayWeMakeMoves on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest MTN Summer news as it happens, and the chance to win incredible spot prizes.

