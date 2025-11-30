A-Listers | Hail the fashion police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion designers Mzukisi Mbane and Ouma Tema during the finale of proudly SA’s fashion police campaign to encourage South Africans to wear local design held at Sandton.

Next time you gleefully open that package from Shein and Temu, spare a thought for the 8,000 jobs lost in retail and production over the past five years since these two Asia-based e-commerce platforms arrived on our shores.

ANC deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane at the finale of proudly SA’s fashion police campaign to encourage South Africans to wear local design held at Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

That sobering fact, contained in a recent report, was shared by Eustace Mashimbye, the CEO of Proudly SA at the climax of a cheeky campaign aimed at encouraging South Africans to spend their Randelas closer to home.

Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Pretoria based fashion brand Malondié. during the finale of proudly SA’s fashion police campaign to encourage South Africans to wear local design held at Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Called the Proudly SA Local Fashion Police, this three-month drive got the public to post images or videos of themselves in locally made ensembles on social media, with a panel of fashion designer judges tasked with picking the best of the lot.

Thando Mangaliso the co-founder of Sun Goddess during the Fashion Industry Awards SA held at Kramerville. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

On Thursday evening a fashionable crowd converged at the conference wing of the Sandton building Ninety2Rivonia for the results.

Model Denetric Malope during the Fashion Industry Awards SA held at Kramerville. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

