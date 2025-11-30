Izikhothane in the courtroom as wealthy accused dress to impress

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala raised eyebrows at parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison this week — and not only for his testimony.
The awaiting-trial prisoner was dripping in luxury items, with only the ankle chains above his Burberry loafers giving a hint of his predicament.
Along with the Burberry footwear, he sported a Fendi logomania shirt and a Rolex Submariner Date watch.
While this outfit might be the norm at any fashion week front row or red carpet appearance, Matlala’s fashion choices are in contrast to the allegations against him of attempted murder and R500,000 payoffs to former police minister Bheki Cele.
