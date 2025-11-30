Entertainment

Izikhothane in the courtroom as wealthy accused dress to impress

Accused pull out stops to raise the style bar in court, with Cat going for Burberry and Rolex

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala dressed in a Burberry shirt and shoes appeared before the AD HOC Parliamentary committee at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria. (Kabelo Mokoena )

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala raised eyebrows at parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison this week — and not only for his testimony.

The awaiting-trial prisoner was dripping in luxury items, with only the ankle chains above his Burberry loafers giving a hint of his predicament.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Lefty Shivambu)

Along with the Burberry footwear, he sported a Fendi logomania shirt and a Rolex Submariner Date watch.

While this outfit might be the norm at any fashion week front row or red carpet appearance, Matlala’s fashion choices are in contrast to the allegations against him of attempted murder and R500,000 payoffs to former police minister Bheki Cele.

