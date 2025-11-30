Izikhothane in the courtroom as wealthy accused dress to impress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala dressed in a Burberry shirt and shoes appeared before the AD HOC Parliamentary committee at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala raised eyebrows at parliament’s ad hoc committee hearing at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison this week — and not only for his testimony.

The awaiting-trial prisoner was dripping in luxury items, with only the ankle chains above his Burberry loafers giving a hint of his predicament.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Lefty Shivambu)

Along with the Burberry footwear, he sported a Fendi logomania shirt and a Rolex Submariner Date watch.

While this outfit might be the norm at any fashion week front row or red carpet appearance, Matlala’s fashion choices are in contrast to the allegations against him of attempted murder and R500,000 payoffs to former police minister Bheki Cele.

Click here to read more.