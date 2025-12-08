IN PICS | Inside the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert

This year’s Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu delivered a powerful musical celebration of SA’s cultural heritage, unity and the spirit of transformation.
Held in its fourth edition, the concert took place on Saturday in Pretoria, in partnership with the South African State Theatre. Sowetan’s Veli Nhlapo captured the special moments behind the lens.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.