IN PICS | Inside the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert

Veli Nhlapo

Photo journalist

Vocals Siphesihle Kubheka, Jonny Vilakazi and Judith Sephuma performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

This year’s Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu delivered a powerful musical celebration of SA’s cultural heritage, unity and the spirit of transformation.

Held in its fourth edition, the concert took place on Saturday in Pretoria, in partnership with the South African State Theatre. Sowetan’s Veli Nhlapo captured the special moments behind the lens.

Vocalists Siphesihle Kubheka, Jonny Vilakazi and Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert.The Rebirth of Ubuntu a visionary project at State Theatre in Pretoria. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Judith Sephuma and Billy Monana at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Maleh performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Simphiwe Dana performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Langa Mavuso performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert.The Rebirth of Ubuntu a visionary project at State Theatre in Pretoria. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Judith Sephuma performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
Elvis Blue performing at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

