The Quick Interview | Angel spills the tea on Africa’s finest ‘housewives’

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa has been streaming on Showmax for the past two weeks, and from last week it was made available on Mzansi Magic.

One of the most talked-about reality shows in Africa, the cast is packed with some of the continent’s finest “housewives”.

Representing The Real Housewives of Durban are Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson. Joining them are Johannesburg OGs Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase, bringing their familiar glamour and attitude.

From Nairobi, Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu add their style and sophistication, while Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos bring the unmistakable Nigerian heat.

Angel spilt the tea on the show, her dream cast and more.

What was your reaction when you got the call to join the trip to Brazil with the girls?

Ndlela: I remember I was about to take off on a flight to Durban from Polokwane when I received the call. I was so shocked at how God’s grace can locate you for things I genuinely never saw coming. I cried because I’m one of the cast members who was constantly doubted in terms of “belonging”. Not that I’ve ever needed validation, but this was a stamp that I definitely belong in the world of Housewives.

How would you describe the overall energy of the trip compared to your usual franchise?

Ndlela: Absolutely amazing. At no point was I nervous or anxious about meeting anyone; in fact, I made it a point that I would enjoy this to the fullest, not allowing anything to make me feel otherwise.

What surprised you the most about filming with housewives from other African cities and countries?

Ndlela: What surprised me the most was that we were picked accordingly; we have such similar personalities, some more extreme than others, but we were all very strong, opinionated and assertive. It was an interesting dynamic to see play out because nobody backs down, and that makes for great television.

What personal goals did you set for yourself before joining the cast?

Ndlela: I wanted to fully be myself. In season 4 of RHOD, I came in hot; in season 5, I was a bit more reserved, but this time, I was myself fully. I owed it to myself to just be me.

Who did you connect with the fastest, and why?

Ndlela: I actually formed a stronger bond with Jojo; it really grew our sisterhood. I also gravitated towards Jecoco: I love her energy so much.

Did the fight with Jojo catch you off guard?

Ndlela: Not really. I’m always ready for anything with anyone. Life and this show have taught me to always be aware.

What was the most intense moment of the trip for you?

Ndlela: There’s a scene we shot at Christ the Redeemer [the famous statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]. There was a shift in me that changed my life forever, I kid you not.

If you could cast anyone for the show from any city, who would your dream cast be?

Ndlela: I would add myself, Brinette, Mrs Mops, Madame, LaC, Jojo, Londie, Mariam, Chioma, Jecoco, Dr C and Annie. Hell, I could go on, but these are my first picks.

As one of the youngest women in the franchise, what has the show taught you about yourself and other people?

Ndlela: The show has taught me just how strong, resilient and funny I am. About other people, it has taught me that if you do not conform to the box they want to confine you in, they resort to cruelty, which again taught me that I can take it. I am strong like that.

Which housewife is the funniest when the cameras stop rolling?

Ndlela: Christall was something else; she can be annoying at times, but she is very funny.

Who is the most different onscreen versus offscreen?

Ndlela: Dr C. She is much nicer and more mature off-screen. I don’t know what happens [to her] when the cameras go on.