IN PICS | The 10th Annual Katiba Festival returns to Soweto

The 10th Annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of arts, music, culture, and community, was held at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto.Dennis Fulane, Ciola Fulane,Terry Mokoena, Promise Maseko,Sibongile Kubheka and Sarah Mokoena at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) A candlelight of express gretitude to God for keeping us safe throughout the year during the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) Lindiwe Maphutsi and Lerato Shabangu at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) People having a great time at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) A candlelight of express gretitude to God for keeping us safe throughout the year during the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Linda Buthelezi,Maki Netsianda and Zandi Nkotsoe at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) Musical Rose at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) Kiki Mbense and Reshoketsoe Mpaketsane at the 10th annual Katiba Festival, a celebration of art, music and culture at Vardos Lifestyle Guesthouse in Mapetla, Soweto on Saturday. (Veli Nhlapo) Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.