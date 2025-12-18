New Mzansi Magic legal drama ‘Law, Love & Betrayal’ brings secrets, ambition and heartbreak this festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This festive season, viewers are invited to step into the glamorous yet cut-throat world of high-powered law when Mzansi Magic premieres its brand-new legal drama series, Law, Love & Betrayal.

The 13-episode series debuts on Sunday, December 21 at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), promising a gripping mix of courtroom battles, family feuds and emotional entanglements.

Law, Love & Betrayal follows the journey of Gugu Mabaso, a young, tough township lawyer played by Dineo Rasedile in her first leading television role. Determined to rise above her circumstances, Gugu lands a job at the slick, family-owned Sandton firm Gumede & Associates, where success comes at a steep personal cost.

Behind the firm’s polished exterior lies a dangerous maze of family secrets, ruthless ambition, lies and betrayal. As Gugu tries to find her footing, she soon realises that everyone around her much like herself carries a hidden darkness capable of shattering trust and destroying lives.

Driving the drama is a stellar cast led by veteran actor and TV presenter Nimrod Nkosi, who stars as Gatsha Gumede. He is joined by South African Film and Television Awards (Safta)-winning presenter and actress Pearl Modiadie, who plays Gatsha’s fiercely ambitious daughter, Ayanda Gumede-Williams.

The cast also includes Anelisa Phewa as James Makaula and Siya Sipotokele as Thabo, adding depth and intensity to the show’s intricate storytelling.

The series is created by executive producer Thandi Ramathesele, produced by Izwi Multimedia, and directed by Nthabiseng Tau (Youngins, Outlaws), alongside Safta-winning directors Nthabiseng Mokoena (The Wife, Gomora) and Christo Davids (Spoorloos, Legacy).

TimesLIVE