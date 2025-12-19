Meet Ms Transcontinental 2026 Cynthia Dumakude

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cynthia Dumakude was 42 when her daughter reignited her passion for beauty pageants – a dream she had put on hold so that she could take care of her family.

In October, Dumakude was crowned Ms Transcontinental 2026 at an event held in the US.

Cynthia Dumakude crowned Ms Transcontinental 2026. (Supplied)

This was just a year after she took the Mrs Bold title in Johannesburg.

“It was my daughter who reignited that passion [for beauty pageants]. She came across the Mrs Bold pageant on social media and felt that its values strongly aligned with mine. Her encouragement and belief in me sparked my decision to re-enter the pageant world – this time with clarity, purpose, and intention,” she said.

Dumakude, 43, a mother of three, began her journey as a beauty pageant contestant as a teenager.

However, at the age of 18, she put that journey on hold and invested more into her academics.

“I later stepped away to focus on my education, career, and motherhood,” she shared.

This win is not just for me; it’s for every woman who has ever doubted her strength. — Cynthia Dumakude, Ms Transcontinental 2026

“I pursued marketing because of my passion for communication, strategy, and storytelling. My career in marketing has sharpened my confidence, leadership, and brand-building skills that translate seamlessly into the beauty industry,” she said.

Dumakude was born in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and raised in rural Mafakatini, near Howick, a place she said shaped her resilience, work ethic, appreciation for opportunity, and values that continue to guide her.

In 2004, she obtained her first degree in business management and marketing, and the following year, she obtained her honours degree.

She is currently a resort marketing manager at Wild Coast Sun.

Dumakude told Sowetan that walking away with the Mrs Bold crown assured her that dreams can be paused but never cancelled.

“It validated my journey and strengthened my belief in perseverance and self-belief.”

Mrs Bold is a platform for women who are married, divorced, widowed or single with children to showcase their achievements and contributions to society.

It is also an official partner of Ms Transcontinental.

Through this partnership, the crowned Mrs Bold queen has the honour of representing Africa globally, showcasing the continent’s beauty, talent, and rich cultural heritage.

Dumakude said she intends to use her Ms Transcontinental title to advocate for women’s empowerment, personal development, and self-belief, particularly for women from under-represented communities.

“This win is not just for me; it’s for every woman who has ever doubted her strength.

“My journey reflects reinvention, resilience and the power of generational inspiration. As a mother, marketing professional and international pageant titleholder, I am intentional about using every platform I occupy to inspire others, especially women and young girls, to believe in their potential and pursue their purpose, regardless of background or circumstance.” she said.

As Christmas draws closer, Dumakude will be spending time with her children and close family.

“After a demanding year, this time is about gratitude, reflection and reconnecting with what truly matters,” she said.

Helen Stewart, chief marketing officer at Sun International, shared her admiration for Dumakude’s growth, discipline, and leadership.

“Cynthia’s story is one of resilience, ambition and true transformation. She has shown how powerful authentic branding and consistent storytelling can be not only in her personal journey but also in how she approaches her work in marketing. Her achievement reflects the excellence we strive for at Sun International, and we are proud to support and celebrate her success.”

