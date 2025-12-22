Businesswoman and media personality Lelo N shines with continental Icon award and Netflix debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businesswoman and media personality , Lelo N, is celebrating major career milestones after being honoured with a prestigious Icon of African Economic Advancement award and securing a spot on an upcoming Netflix female empowerment show.

Lelo recently walked away with the Icon award at the sixth edition of the Iconic Global Summit & Honors 2025, held at The Capital on the Park in Sandton. The ceremony recognises visionary leaders whose work is shaping Africa’s economic future, and Lelo was named among the 100 Global Change Makers on the continent.

The award celebrates her impact in wealth creation, property ownership education and sustainable economic empowerment, particularly for women and first-generation wealth creators.

Raised in Tembisa, Lelo’s journey from humble beginnings to the global stage has inspired many, with her work centred on opening doors to ownership and financial literacy.

Speaking about the recognition, Lelo described it as more than a personal achievement.

“This recognition is not about arrival, it is about responsibility to open doors, to build access and ensure African prosperity is intentional, inclusive and sustainable,” she said.

Lelo is the founder of WOW (Workshops of Wealth), a pan-African platform focused on demystifying wealth education and property ownership, and WOW Africa 50 Women, an initiative that celebrates and connects African women transforming industries and communities.

She also leads the Lelo N Foundation, which focuses on education, youth development and long-term economic sustainability, ensuring empowerment extends beyond individual success to broader social impact.

With international recognition under her belt and a Netflix debut on the horizon, Lelo continues to cement her status as one of Africa’s most influential women in business and media.