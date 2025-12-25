KZN musicians to shine at 22nd Durban Jazz Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Simmy is one of the artists who will perform at the festival.

KwaZulu-Natal musicians are set to take centre stage at the highly anticipated 22nd Durban Jazz Festival, which takes place on Friday at the Umgababa Coastal Resort.

The annual festival continues its tradition of celebrating homegrown talent while blending jazz, soul and Afro-contemporary sounds, with a strong line-up that showcases some of Mzansi’s most loved artists. Headlining the event are Sjava, Simmy, Naima Kay, Zandie Khumalo, The Soil and Zama Jobe, alongside several other performers.

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and scenic coastal setting, the Durban Jazz Festival has become a staple on the festive season calendar, drawing music lovers from across the province and beyond. This year’s edition promises a rich musical experience, with artists delivering soulful performances that highlight both jazz influences and modern African sounds.

With many of the artists hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, the festival also serves as a proud celebration of local excellence, giving fans the opportunity to see their favourites share one stage in a full-day showcase of live music.

Social media reacts

Excitement around the festival has been building on social media, with music lovers expressing their anticipation for the star-studded line-up. One user wrote: “KZN talent really showing off this festive season. This Durban Jazz Festival line-up is fire.”

Another fan shared: “Sjava, Simmy and The Soil on one stage? December is sorted.”

Others praised the festival for spotlighting local artists, with a comment reading: “Love how the Durban Jazz Festival always puts KZN musicians first. We’re definitely pulling up.”

The 22nd Durban Jazz Festival is expected to deliver an unforgettable celebration of music, culture and unity as fans gather to enjoy world-class performances against the backdrop of Durban’s coastline.