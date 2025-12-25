New comedy series ‘Bhelas’ set to shake up Mzansi Magic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi Magic viewers are in for a treat as Bhelas, the channel’s new comedy series, makes its debut on Monday, January 5 at 8pm, on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161). The fresh local production promises laughs, relatable chaos and heartfelt moments, making it a standout addition to the channel’s line-up.

Set in the fast-paced and often chaotic world of a call centre, Bhelas follows Thato, played by Obakeng Makube, a university dropout who secretly dreams of becoming a world-class chef. While Thato hustles daily to make ends meet, his family remains convinced that he is still pursuing a law degree — a lie that adds to the show’s humour and tension.

Produced by Bhela Television Pty Ltd, a special partnership between Urban Brew and 2go2media, the series brings together a stellar cast drawn from Mzansi’s pool of talented actors.

The cast includes Rainy Nthangeni (Empini) as Amahle, Mamodibe Ramodibe (Outlaws, MTV Shuga) as Neo, Sello Ramolahloane (1802: Love Defies Time) as Modisa, Tshepo Matlala (Youngins) as Zakhele, Khaya Mthembu (Gomora, Binnelanders) as Bra Ali, and Gago Pathoe as Mmamokgethi.

With its relatable storyline, comedic workplace drama and dynamic characters, Bhelas is set to resonate with viewers while delivering plenty of laughs.