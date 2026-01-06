‘I loved this man’: Munaka Muthambi announces split from partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Munaka Muthambi has revealed she’s back on the market after ending her relationship with her partner.

The social media influencer and reality TV star took to her timeline on Monday to share memories they shared together, accompanied by a bittersweet message.

“Didn’t want to post this, but then I remembered I have free will. God knows I loved this man. We broke up 2 months ago. Thank you for loving me. To be loved is to be seen and I was seen. This is the most honest, healthiest and loving relationship I’ve ever been in. Thanks for loving every part of me. Hate that we didn’t break up because we weren’t happy, but rather for circumstances beyond our control. If it’s meant to be it’ll be. Ti amo lala.”

Before the relationship, Munaka was romantically linked to social media influencer Gontse Mohlatlole. They broke up after their stint on Netflix’s Love Never Lies: South Africa, where they walked away with R750,000 for their honesty and transparency on the show.