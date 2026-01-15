Trevor Noah hosts Grammys for the sixth and last time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trevor Noah speaks onstage at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Trevor Noah is making history – as Grammys host for the sixth and final time.

The South African comedian and former host of The Daily Show has been the main presenter of the ceremony every year since 2021.

He is also nominated for a Grammy Award this year for his audio narration of his children’s book Into the Uncut Grass.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” Grammys ceremony executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement.

“He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music,” the producer said. “He’s the most phenomenal host, and his impact on the show has been truly spectacular. We can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

On the Grammy official Instagram account, the caption reads: “It’s music’s BIGGEST night and he’s on a generational run.”

South African star Tyla is nominated in the category of Best African Music Performance for her hit single Push 2 Start.

Johannesburg-born flautist Wouter Kellerman, who won three Grammys, in 2015, 2023, and 2025, will be attending this year’s ceremony with his business partner Tholsi Pillay.

The 68th Grammy Awards will return to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1 and will be broadcast live on CBS in the US and stream on Paramount+ and 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) starting from 2am SA time.

This year’s show will also be the last to air on CBS, its home network since 1973 in the US. After that, it kicks off a 10-year run with Disney – with the 2027 Grammys airing on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine, including album and record of the year, followed by Lady Gaga with seven nods. Other major nominees include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Doechii.

TimesLIVE