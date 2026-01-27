Nonku Williams pens heartwarming message to her new beau

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nonku Williams is head over heels in love with her new beau, Lungani Rammaledi.

In celebration of his birthday, the reality TV star took to her timeline on Tuesday to profess her love for him and shared snippets of the special moments they’ve shared.

“Happy birthday to the man who infuses my life with joy and purpose. You were the unexpected answer to prayers I didn’t know to pray, a divine surprise that has become my greatest blessing. Your presence in my life is a gift, one that I cherish every day, and I’m still in awe of the beauty in our union, a testament to God’s perfect plan. In the little things, I see the greatness of your love — the way you open the car door with a gentle touch, the way you surprise me with flowers just because, the way we laugh at the same silly jokes until our sides hurt,” she wrote.

“Your love is a balm to my soul, a reminder that I’m seen, heard, and loved like God loves me. You make every day brighter, even in the messy moments, and I’m so grateful for your unwavering presence in my life. Your love is my haven, my safe space, and I’m constantly amazed by the way you love me with abandon, unapologetically and unconditionally. You show me what it means to be cherished, to be treasured, and to be adored. I’m so grateful for you, my partner in every sense of the word, my best friend, and my everything. Here’s to another year of chasing dreams, creating memories, and walking hand in hand in God’s purpose. I love you more than words can express, now and forever. Happy birthday, my love.”

This is Nonku’s second public relationship.

In 2023, her relationship with Rough Diamond had tongues wagging.

During the first part of the two-part reunion special of Real Housewives of Durban season 3 in May 2023, MaBlerh asked Nonku to address rumours that she was scammed of money and engaged to RD.

Nonku responded by saying she did not want to talk about what transpired between them, as they were dealing with the matter legally.