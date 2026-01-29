SPOTLIGHT | The Bard’s life on the big screen, the Ton is back and movies to mark on your calendar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight shines a light on regal romance with the fourth season of Bridgerton, the award-winning reimagination of William Shakespeare’s own hardships and more magical cinema releases to look forward to this year.

Set around the premise that real love never dies but instead transforms, new cinema release Hamnet is making waves on the awards circuit. Set in 16th-century England and adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, it follows the heartbreaking tragedy which inspired one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, Hamlet. Directed by the acclaimed Chloé Zhao (Eternals) and starring Jessie Buckley and Emily Watson, the film is on at cinemas.

The Ton gathers once again for season 4 of Bridgerton, with familiar faces navigating passion, power and propriety. The new chapter also features new characters shaking the social order to its core and focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s Cinderella story. It is streaming on Netflix and stars Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan and Golda Rosheuvel alongside South Africa’s own Masali Baduza, who made her debut in season 3. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the blue carpet premiere in Cape Town last week.

This year is dressed and ready to entertain cinemagoers with magical excitement at the big screen. Spotlight took a closer look at the first six months’ movies worth marking on your calendar. Don’t miss the collage featuring titles including Giant, The Magic Faraway Tree, The Bride!, Michael, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Minions 3.

