SABC 2 introduces ‘Pimville’, where faith, fashion and secrets collide

SABC 2 is gearing up to shake up prime-time television with the launch of Pimville, a new telenovela set to premiere on February 9.

The series was officially unveiled during the SABC 2 brand refresh launch on Thursday night at The Galleria Conference & Expo Centre in Kramerville, Sandton, where the broadcaster revealed its refreshed programming slate for 2026.

The launch of SABC Plus took place in Kramerville, Johannesburg, where actors including Keke Mphuthi, who stars in 'Pimville', gathered to celebrate. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Set in the heart of Pimville, Soweto, the drama peels back the layers of one of the most iconic townships, exposing the hidden truths behind picture-perfect lives. At the centre of the story is a gripping mix of faith, fashion, family and mystery, where every household guards a secret and every street has a story to tell.

More than a crime drama, Pimville is a cultural mirror that reflects the complexities of modern township life. It explores moral conflict, ambition, betrayal and resilience, showing how tradition and aspiration collide in a world where faith often exists alongside temptation.

Actress Gail Mabalane. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

From the influence of church culture and deep-rooted community ties to fashion-forward youth chasing power and status, the series captures a township navigating identity and survival in a rapidly changing society.

Speaking about the introduction of the telenovela, Dichaba Phalatse, SABC’s head of marketing executive: video entertainment, said Pimville aligns with the channel’s commitment to authentic storytelling.

“Pimville represents the kind of storytelling SABC 2 is committed to: stories deeply rooted in South African culture, bold in perspective and reflective of the realities our audiences live every day. This is not just entertainment; it is a narrative that speaks to faith, values and the choices that shape our communities.”

The series is produced by Bakwena Productions, known for delivering socially resonant content. Executive producer Rashaka Muofhe describes Pimville as a story driven by contrast and consequence.

“At its heart, Pimville is about what we choose to hide and what we choose to reveal. It’s a story about people - flawed, faithful, ambitious and human - set within a community that mirrors so many others across South Africa. We wanted to create a show that feels authentic, layered and unapologetically local while being universally relatable.”

Media personality Bridget Makhela at the launch of SABC Plus in Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

With a stellar cast, high production values and a striking visual style that blends township elegance with contemporary flair, Pimville is shaping up to be one of SABC 2’s standout offerings for 2026.

TimesLIVE