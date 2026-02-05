EXCLUSIVE | No more DJ gigs till December: Cyan Boujee on why she’s taking time off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cyan Boujee has stunned her fans by announcing she’s taking a break from being booked as a DJ until the festive season.

While some social trolls have speculating that she’s pregnant or going under the knife again, she exclusively told Sowetan’s sister publication, TimesLIVE she is simply rebranding.

“Some are thinking I’m getting a BBL, fixing my body, but the main reason is I don’t want to be boxed in as a DJ," she said.

“Everyone knows me as a DJ. If you’ve followed me for a while, you know I love fashion and I want to start businesses beyond being a DJ. I like makeup, I love fashion.

“I feel like my approach was unique because I’ve only shown up in December. I know other DJs do other stuff while DJing.”

Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma, said she is not going to disclose her plans yet and will refrain from sharing too much.

“I shared a lot in the past. I don’t want to over-explain myself and end up regretting it.”