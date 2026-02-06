Thejane finds her voice as solo gospel singer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After years of being a backing vocalist for greats such as Ringo Madlingozi, Rebecca Malope and the late Lundi Tyamara, Nthabiseng Thejane believed she was ready to pursue her solo career as a gospel artist.

Unfortunately for her, she encountered a push. “You are not good enough; you don’t have the gospel look...” These are some of the things she was told as she prepared to launch her career.

However, Thejane did not allow people’s opinions to dictate her future. She spoke to Sowetan about how she had to stop doubting herself and break out with her new solo release, Re Mmona Ka Mesebetsi.

Sowetan: Your journey started as a backup singer for the likes of Sfiso Ncwane and Ringo Madlingozi. How did you step into that path?

Thejane: I joined Thabiso Moloi’s band as his backing vocalist, and because of my dedication and love for music, I was then introduced to gospel sensation Nankie. I later enrolled at Sibikwa School of Art. However, due to a lack of funding, I was forced to drop out, but I focused my energy on being a backing vocalist. I got introduced to Chicco Twala and Bra Mac Mathunjwa, who both played a huge role in making me understand the other side of the music and entertainment industry.

Sowetan: At what point did you feel ready to step out as a solo artist?

Thejane: In 2023, Sechaba Pali gave me a platform and a chance to lead one of his songs at a festival in Polokwane. I knew right there I was ready for a solo project. But, due to a lack of funds, I couldn’t venture out; I had to wait for the right opportunity. Hunger to grow big and dreaming to be like them one day pushed me into becoming a backing vocalist so I could learn and understand how to navigate the industry when I become a solo artist.

Sowetan: How did you overcome fear or self-doubt during that transition?

Thejane: I struggled for a long time with my confidence because some musicians would make remarks that I’m not a good singer and I don’t have the look or what it takes. But through self-belief, I realised that jealousy does exist. ‘People can make you walk away from what you are meant to be,’ someone [once] told me. Now I do everything with confidence and pride.

Sowetan: What message should people take from the single?

Thejane: Everything we do and all difficulties we go through are for a reason and to strengthen our faith. I have overcome a lot. This single means the world to me because it is also the beginning of my journey as a solo artist.